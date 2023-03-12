Lompoc Youth Commission's ninth annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders (TOTAL) Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 24 at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.
Registration is open to all junior high and high school students. Registration fees are $15 per student, and scholarships are available upon request.
The teen leadership event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Laymon Hicks, author of “A Kids Book about Failure," as well as breakout sessions designed to teach, motivate, empower, and inspire participants.
Additional guest presenters include Lompoc Police Department, Chuck Madson of Future for Lompoc Youth, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Youth Commissioners.
The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast. The program begins at 9 a.m., includes breakfast and lunch, and concludes at 2 p.m.
Preregistration is recommended prior to the event and can be conducted by phone at 805-875-8100, or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration can also be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.