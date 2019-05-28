032119 Lompoc Cabrillo golf 02.jpg (copy)

In this March 21, 2019, file photo, a deer crosses the fairway on the third hole in front of a Cabrillo High School golfer during a match at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village. On Sunday, the Mission Club will host the 16th annual Lompoc Kiwanis Club and Recreation Division Golf Tournament.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Lompoc Recreation Division is inviting community members to participate, either as a player or a sponsor, in the 16th annual Lompoc Kiwanis Club and Recreation Division Golf Tournament.

The event, which will have a four-person scramble format, is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village. Check-in will begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start slated for 12:30 p.m.

The tournament will feature dinner and prizes, and will benefit local youth scholarships and programs, according to the city of Lompoc.

The cost to play is $125 per person. Tee sponsorships, which include a tee sign, are $150. Business sponsorships, which include a tee sign and the sponsorship of a team, are $500.

Registration can be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

For more information, contact Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. at 805-875-8095.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags