The Lompoc Recreation Division is inviting community members to participate, either as a player or a sponsor, in the 16th annual Lompoc Kiwanis Club and Recreation Division Golf Tournament.
The event, which will have a four-person scramble format, is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village. Check-in will begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start slated for 12:30 p.m.
The tournament will feature dinner and prizes, and will benefit local youth scholarships and programs, according to the city of Lompoc.
The cost to play is $125 per person. Tee sponsorships, which include a tee sign, are $150. Business sponsorships, which include a tee sign and the sponsorship of a team, are $500.
Registration can be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
For more information, contact Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. at 805-875-8095.