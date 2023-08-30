Lompoc Parks & Recreation is taking enrollment for a new one-day dance camp geared toward young animal lovers aged 4-12 years old.
The dance camp is slated for Monday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St.
Participants will be taught basic dance steps and engage in fun activities and games leading up to a short performance to be presented at the conclusion of the program for family and friends.
Fees for the camp are $40 for Lompoc residents and $48 for non-Lompoc residents.
Registration can be done in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone during regular business hours by calling 805-875-8100, or online a www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.