Registration is open for an upcoming mini-musical winter camp production of “The Great Big Holiday Bake Off” that is being coordinated by the Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater.
The camp is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. It will take place from 3:45 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 5 and each day from Dec. 9 through Dec. 13 at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. A final performance is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The cost to register is $125 per child.
Tickets for the performance will go on sale beginning Monday, Nov. 4, at the Anderson Recreation Center. Ticket prices are $5 for children 14 years old and younger, and $8 for those 15 and older.
Registration for the camp can be completed by calling the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or by visiting the Anderson Recreation Center. Registration can also be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.