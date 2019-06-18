For community members looking to work up a sweat before the start of this year's Lompoc Flower Festival Parade, the Lompoc Valley Distance Club will again host a Parade Route 1K and 3K Run/Walk.
The 1K Kids Run will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29 — the same day as the parade, which will start at 10 a.m. — and the 3K Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m. The start and finish will be in the Times Square Plaza parking lot at 511 North H St.
Registration for the run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $5 for the 1K Kids Run and $10 for the adult run/walk, with a $2 discount for Distance Club members. The event will include awards for top finishers in various age groups.
The run/walk aims to raise research funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis, and 100% of the net income will be donated to a cystic fibrosis fund in honor of 14-year-old Lompoc resident Mallory Holloway, according to organizers.
For more information or to volunteer for the races, contact A. Lee or Wayne Davis at 805-588-2934 or alhwed@msn.com.
Registration forms can be found on the Lompoc Valley Distance Club's website at http://members.impulse.net/~lvdc/.