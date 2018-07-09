The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is inviting the community to its annual awards banquet, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The banquet, according to the Chamber, is dedicated to celebrating the businesses, community, and individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley. During the ceremony, the Chamber will present its 2018 Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards, the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award, and the Small Business Excellence Award.
The Chamber will also honor outgoing members of its board of directors, and the Economic Development Committee will award its annual Economic Vitality Award.
The registration deadline for the banquet is Friday, July 13. The cost is $55 per person. A full course meal, complete with dessert, will be catered by the American Host Restaurant. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for check-in and cocktail hour, and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
The banquet is sponsored by Explore Lompoc and Union Bank.
For more information, visit the Lompoc Valley Chamber’s website at Lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.