Registration is open for the Lompoc Elks Lodge's annual “Happy Happening” event, scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at River Park.
All individuals with special needs and their caretakers are invited to register for the event, which is billed as a day of fishing, fun, food and games designed to support the local special needs community. The Lompoc Elks Lodge will provide the fishing equipment and bait.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, the Anderson Recreation Center, and The Box Shop, among other locations.
For more information, call 805-735-2345 or 805-736-2290 from 4 to 6 p.m. April 16 to April 23.