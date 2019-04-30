Cabrillo High School Aquarium leaders are accepting registrations for the facility’s sixth annual Summer Camp.
The five-day camp, which is designed to show participants how to be an aquarist, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon each day June 10 through June 14. It is open to all students who will be entering the second through ninth grades in the 2019-20 school year.
Campers will gain experience working directly with the aquarium’s animals and exhibits, according to organizers. Each day of camp will include interactive activities, games, crafts, and hands-on aquarium work.
Registration is first-come, first-served and space is limited. The camp costs $125 and includes a T-shirt and unique grade-level appropriate activities each day. All proceeds benefit the aquarium program’s enrichment activities, scholarships, and projects, according to aquarium leaders.
Registration forms are available at Cabrillo High School, at the Lompoc Unified School District office, and on the aquarium’s Facebook page and website at www.cabrilloaquarium.org. Registration forms and payment can be turned in at the Cabrillo High main office.
For a copy of the registration packet or additional information, contact aquarium adviser Chris Ladwig at ladwig.christopher@lusd.org or 805-742-2888.