Lompoc Parks & Recreation now is taking registrations for the annual Junior Firefighter Camp program to be hosted by the Lompoc City Fire Department Monday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 15, at Fire Station 51, 115 South G St.

The program, which is available to children ages 8 to 13, introduces young people to life as a firefighter through fun and education.

Cost to register is $50 for Lompoc residents, and $60 for nonresidents. The fee includes a T-shirt and hat.

For questions or to register, contact the Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100, or stop at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

Online registration also is available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

GALLERY: Lompoc Fire Camp

File photos from 2015 - The Lompoc Fire Department held an a educational camp for children ages 7 to 10, featuring events such as the ladder climb, search and rescue, tower climb, fire extinguisher use and fire hose deployment. 

1 of 17

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

