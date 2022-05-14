Lompoc Parks & Recreation now is taking registrations for the annual Junior Firefighter Camp program to be hosted by the Lompoc City Fire Department Monday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 15, at Fire Station 51, 115 South G St.
The program, which is available to children ages 8 to 13, introduces young people to life as a firefighter through fun and education.
Cost to register is $50 for Lompoc residents, and $60 for nonresidents. The fee includes a T-shirt and hat.
For questions or to register, contact the Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100, or stop at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Online registration also is available at
https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
GALLERY: Lompoc Fire Camp
Logan Koleff gets splashed during the bucket brigade contest in an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Christine Nguyen, left, and Savanna Hudley roll up a hose during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Justin Steffens fills a container during the bucket brigade contest in an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Candence Cox and Justin Steffens had a water fight after the bucket brigade contest during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Lompoc firefighters and kids do push-ups during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Sania Mitchell rolls up a fire hose during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Spectators try to dodge spray from a fire hose held by kids during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Lompoc firefighter Jake Ochoa high-fives Kaitlyn Ostrander after her team won the bucket brigade contest during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Payton Federmann rolls up a fire hose during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Savanna Hudley, left, and Kaitlyn Ostrander pull a mannequin during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Fire campers Brady Smith, front, Kylie Federmann and Cameron Baker charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Payton Federmann rolls up a fire hose during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Savanna Hudley, left, and Kaitlyn Ostrander pull a mannequin during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Fire campers Brady Smith, front, Kylie Federmann and Cameron Baker charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213