The Visalia Redwood football team’s yardage output on offense this year has been good, not spectacular.

The Rangers’ POINTS output has been pretty spectacular.

Redwood (10-1) averages 314 yards and about 37 points a game. Third-seeded Redwood will host No. 6 St. Joseph at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Mineral King Bowl in Visalia in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.

The Rangers routed No. 14 Atascadero 49-6 in the first round.

Redwood’s lone loss was 36-20 to top Division 2 seed Hanford. Hanford and Redwood finished 1-2 in the West Yosemite League. St. Joseph won the Mountain League championship for the second straight year.

The Rangers have scored nearly twice as many points as they have given up. Redwood yields an average of 21 points a game. The Rangers have scored at least 30 points eight times.

Teams that like to run the ball particularly like a well-balanced run game in which opposing defenses cannot key on one runner.

Redwood likes to run the ball, and the Rangers have several capable backs.

According to Vongni Yang of the Visalia Times Delta, seven different Redwood players scored last week in the rout of Atascadero. The Rangers rushed for 294 yards on 31 carries in that game, according to Yang. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Diamond Davis (68 yards), Caden Shafer (67) and James Richardson (60) all average at least 60 yards a game rushing.

Richardson has rushed for 10 touchdowns. Davis has nine rushing touchdowns and Shafer has six.

Quarterback Ryan Rios has tossed 16 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. Rios went 11-for-16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns last week, according to Yang of the VTD.

He has two particular go-to receivers, San Olson (10 touchdown catches, 54 yards a game in reception yardage) and Brian Brown (five touchdown catches, 39 yards a game in reception yardage.)

Though the Rangers’ defensive stats are not as imposing as their offensive stats are, their defense does have some playmakers.

Redwood sophomore Marcus Garvey Correia, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound defensive end-middle linebacker, has 13 tackles for loss this year. Defensive end Hudson Walker has 10.

Redwood began the year by beating two 2018 Division 2 final four teams. The Rangers edged 2018 semifinalist Dinuba 28-25 then scored a convincing 28-8 win over 2018 Division 2 champ Tulare Union the following week.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Visalia Redwood football team’s yardage output on offense this year has been good, not spectacular.

The Rangers’ POINTS output has been pretty spectacular.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.