Recruiting goes digital with Air Force Commission and Enlistment Portal

The goal for AFCEP is to cut down on errors and reduce the delays as part of the security investigation and help with the creation of personnel files giving the recruiter and applicant an opportunity to review and check the status of the records.

“Most importantly, this is about taking care of our Airmen, giving time back to our recruiters and allowing the applicant to fill out their own application. Recruiters have a very hard job, and this will allow them to be more efficient with their time,” Carpenter said.

While the timeline for AFCEP began long before COVID-19 was a global pandemic, there were a few approvals needed before the program could be rolled out.

“Senior Air Force leadership got involved. Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, AFRS commander, reached out to Air Education and Training Command and senior leaders to explain the need for an accelerated authority to operate approval,” Carpenter stressed. “There were a lot of people involved. We had more than 20 people testing this system over the last few weeks to get all the security measures in place. There was also a huge effort in the testing of its functionality on our team and with 80 recruiters across all three components.