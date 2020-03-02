Recreation and Parks offering activities through Teen Trails, Teen Treks

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning low-cost hikes and recreational activities for local teenagers in collaboration with the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.

Activities will be available to seventh- to 12th graders in Santa Maria, and will include Teen Trails hiking programs and Teen Treks outdoor recreation programs.

The three Teen Treks hikes offered over the next months will include Montaña de Oro State Park, Serenity Swing and a day of hiking up three peaks in San Luis Obispo known as the "Tri-Tip Challenge."

Teen Treks activities include paintball, kayaking in Morro Bay, indoor rock climbing and an escape room.

The first activity, a Teen Trails hike to Montaña de Oro, will take place March 21, with remaining activities scheduled until the end of May.

All activities cost $10 or under, with transportation provided to and from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria, located at 600 S. McClelland St.

Recreation and Parks began offering Teen Trails and Teen Treks as summer programs in 2017.