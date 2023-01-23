OTTAWA, Ontario — Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman traveled to Canada Jan. 18-20 to reaffirm the strong bilateral space partnership and deepen ties between the U.S. Space Force and Royal Canadian Air Force.
Saltzman attended meetings with Deputy Minister of Defence Bill Matthews; Vice Chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Frances Allen; Royal Canadian Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Eric Kenny; and 3 Canadian Space Division Commander Brig. Gen. Mike Adamson; and other Canadian national security officials.
Throughout his visit, Saltzman emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Canada space relationship, noting the long history of cooperation in areas such as military satellite communications, space domain awareness, missile warning, and personnel exchanges.
The two sides discussed Canada’s military space structure, priorities, and capabilities, and exchanged views on force design and development. They agreed on the value of increasing interoperability and ensuring alignment of effort as Canadian space capabilities continue to grow.
The leaders further discussed opportunities to make complementary contributions toward a more resilient space architecture. Saltzman praised Canada as a highly capable partner and underscored the willingness of the U.S. Space Force to increase cooperation.
Saltzman also met with U.S. Ambassador David L. Cohen and other embassy officials.