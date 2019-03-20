With a rainstorm kicking up outside, soups were flowing inside the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center on Wednesday for what organizers described as another successful Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Hundreds of community members participated in the event, which serves as the largest Lompoc fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Just as in previous years, the 15th annual event featured dozens of gourmet soups, custom-made ceramic bowls and several raffles, with proceeds set to benefit the Lompoc community, according to the Foodbank.
Foodbank representatives noted Wednesday that attendance and fundraising totals wouldn’t be available until Thursday, but spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer said the event felt like “a great success.”
“We were super happy and thankful that people came out to support the community even though it was raining,” she said.
Smith-Meyer noted that Lompoc “took the biggest hit” during the 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government that began in December, and said that it was nice to see people attend the Empty Bowls and help those families with government employees continue to recover.
Overall, she said, about half of Lompoc’s population participated in Foodbank programs in 2018.
“We’re really grateful that the community continued to show its support,” she said.