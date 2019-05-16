Dick Mininger will speak about the history of the Santa Maria Museum of Flight and the Santa Maria Valley Railway Historical Museum during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Mininger, who serves as president of both museums, will share photos from his vast collection during his talk.
The monthly series, produced in partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, features an expert speaker talking about various aspects of local history. It is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.