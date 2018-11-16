R & D Los Olivos, an artisanal boutique providing a curated selection of fine handmade jewelry, art, accessories and custom designs, will celebrate one year in business in December with a new selection of fine vintage jewel designs.
Coming from prestigious backgrounds in fine arts, jewelry designer Diane Dorsey, who privately studies with master goldsmiths and master silversmiths, and Ron Helman, an acclaimed jazz musician and prior teacher at the Juilliard Drama School, partnered a year ago to open their artisanal boutique in downtown Los Olivos.
“I feel great about the accomplishment of our business. I know that over the next few years we will continue to have more growth and success. It amazes me how our store has reached so many people,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey’s own collection of hand-cast 18-karat and sterling jewels are featured alongside pieces from fine jewelry designers Ruta Reifen, East Fourth Street, Susan Highsmith, Johnny Ninos, Sam Woehrmann, Amyn Rahimtoola and BCE Jewelry – each selected for their master gold and silversmithing skills and their remarkable voice in design.
The store is located at 2446 Alamo Pintado Ave. in Los Olivos. For more information, contact them at 505-999-7752 or visit www.RandDLosOlivos.com