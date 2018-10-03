The Queen of Angels Catholic Church, at 3495 Rucker Road, is inviting the community to attend its annual Harvest Festival, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.
The event, which is free to attend, will include games and pony rides for children, as well as a Cherry Tree with 225 prizes. Other activities will include live entertainment, including bands and dancers, Jingle Board, face painting, a bounce house, and bingo for adults. Multicultural food booths will be offered on Saturday, and there will be a chicken and beef barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a bake sale table with pie and coffee hosted by the Catholic Daughters, and a boutique and silent auction in the hall, with a live auction scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by raffle drawings.
For more information, contact the church at 805-733-2735.