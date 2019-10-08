The Queen of Angels Catholic Church at 3495 Rucker Road is inviting the community to attend its annual Harvest Festival, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13.
The event, which is free to attend, will include live entertainment, games and pony rides for children, as well as a Cherry Tree with 243 prizes, a slime booth, a jingle board, face painting and a jump house.
Drought-tolerant plants will be for sale, multicultural food booths will be available Saturday, and there will be a chicken and beef barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
There will also be a bake sale table with pumpkin and apple pies hosted by the Catholic Daughters and a boutique and silent auction in the hall, with a live auction scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by raffle drawings.
For more information, contact the church at 805-733-2735.