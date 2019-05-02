Flower Festival Queen candidates Tess McIntyre and Brooklynn Gregory are inviting members of the community to join them for "A Mother-Daughter Afternoon Tea" fundraiser from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The event, which will benefit both candidates' queen campaigns, will include actresses portraying Disney princesses, 2018 Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui, and a photo booth. Attendees are encouraged to wear their prettiest dresses.
Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. At the door they will be $25 for adults and $15 for children. To purchase advance tickets, call Dorine at 805-875-8287 or Melinda at 805-875-8237.