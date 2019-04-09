Brooklynn Gregory, who is running to become the 2019 Flower Festival Queen, will host a two-day Queen Candidate AYSO Youth Camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16, at Riverbend Park.
The soccer camp, which is being sponsored by AYSO, is open to children ages 4 to 13. The cost is $35 per day or $60 for both days if registered before Monday, April 8. There will be an additional $5 fee for on-site registration. Pizza and water will be provided. Proceeds will support Gregory’s queen campaign.
To register, contact Gregory at bgregory6@icloud.com or Dorine Fabing at dorine.fabing@verizon.net.