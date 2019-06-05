In support of her Flower Festival queen campaign, Brooklynn Gregory will hold a taco and bake sale and silent auction beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Johnny's Grill, 321 W. Ocean Ave.
The sale is open to everyone and will feature live singing from current Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui. Gregory, whose candidacy is being sponsored by the Lompoc AYSO, has a fundraising goal of $2,500.
Photos: Meet the 2019 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen candidates
Brooklynn Gregory
Brooklynn Gregory, 18, is a Cabrillo High student with plans to become a neurosurgeon in the military. She has played varsity volleyball, soccer and softball at Cabrillo. She wrote that she chose to run as a way to show others that they can overcome adversity. “Four years ago if you would have asked where I was going to be now, I couldn’t have wrote ‘a graduating senior getting ready for college,’” she wrote. “Now I am at the highest point of my life and I’d like to show my community how they’ve made me into the young lady I am.”
Maria Vega Photography
Dezarae Hardeman
Dezarae Hardeman, 17, is a student at Cabrillo High, where she has been involved with the girls golf team, the Future Business Leaders of America, the National Society of High School Scholars and the Sports Medicine Club. She wrote that she has dreamed of running for Flower Festival queen since she was a little girl. “I also would like to be a candidate to help give back to the Lompoc Flower Festival, which has always been a place where the community comes together to have a good time,” she wrote.
Maria Vega Photography
Hannah Kiblinger
Hannah Kiblinger, 17, is a student at Cabrillo High, where she is a varsity cheerleader and involved in the school’s on-campus aquarium. She has a goal to study to marine science. She wrote that she loves to get involved in the community and that “running for 2019 Flower Queen gives me the opportunity to give back to the city that has given me so much.”
Maria Vega Photography
Naomi Ledesma
Naomi Ledesma, 18, is a Cabrillo High student with her sights set on majoring in psychology in college. She is involved in cheerleading and the aquarium program at Cabrillo. She wrote that she considers running for Flower Festival queen as an opportunity to make a difference. “The Flower Festival has been a time where friends and family of Lompoc come together, if only once a year, to enjoy rides, food, entertainment and the parade, and I feel it would be a privilege to be a part of it all,” she wrote.
Maria Vega Photography
Tess McIntyre
Tess McIntyre, 19, is a student at Hancock College with the goal of earning a Master’s degree and becoming a teacher. McIntyre is also an assistant coach with the Cabrillo High girls JV soccer team and is a youth group leader. McIntyre wrote that she has heard a lot of people talk about wanting to leave Lompoc, but she’s never felt that way. “I believe Lompoc is a small town with a big heart,” she wrote. “I know this candidacy will help me to improve upon several life skills and I am up for the challenge.”
Maria Vega Photography
Kailey McNamee
Kailey McNamee, 18, is a three-sport varsity athlete (soccer, swimming and cheer) at Cabrillo High, where she is also the head curator for the Cabrillo Aquarium. Born in raised in Lompoc, McNamee wrote that she has fallen more in love with the city over time. “I feel that I have been very blessed with all of the opportunities this town has given to me and I feel that it is very important to give back as much as I can,” she wrote.
Maria Vega Photography
Nicole Miyamoto
Nicole Miyamoro, 17, is a senior at Cabrillo High, where she has played volleyball for four years. Miyamoro plans to study dermatology at UC San Diego. She wrote that she considers being a queen candidate to be a “great opportunity” to get more involved in the community. “It presents responsibility and commitment that I’m excited to take on, as well as communicating with new people that live in this town,” she wrote. “Representing Lompoc would be a great honor to take on…”
Maria Vega Photography
Isabella Nipper
Isabella Nipper, 18, is an aspiring lawyer currently enrolled at Maple High. Nipper wrote that she always enjoyed watching the Flower Festival parade as a child, which played a part in her decision to run for queen this year. “When the flower float came, topped with all of the beautiful candidates, I lost my mind,” she wrote. “Those young women were real-life princesses to me, and it blew my mind knowing they were from Lompoc just like me. … I hope to represent my school and my community the best that I can.”
Maria Vega Photography
Emily Rich
Emily Rich, 17, is a Cabrillo High student involved in Associated Student Body, the Parent-Teacher-Student Association, Drama Club and Madrigals, among other activities. She wrote that she chose to run as a way to inspire youth in Lompoc to be more active and involved in the community. “Also, I would like to represent my town to show that we are small, but we are great and important, too,” she wrote.
Maria Vega Photography
Carmen Villalpando
Carmen Villalpando, 16, is a student at Maple High with plans to attend Hancock College and eventually major in elementary education with a focus on special education. She wrote that she chose to run for queen as a way to challenge herself and try something new. “I feel that I have become more responsible and on-track since coming to Maple High School, and feel that I can participate and represent myself and the Latino community in a positive way,” she wrote.
Maria Vega Photography
Marissa Wilt
Marissa Wilt, 18, is a Cabrillo High student looking to major in psychology and criminal justice in college. She wrote that being a Flower Festival queen candidate has been a goal for her since she moved to the area in 2013. “Taking part in this town’s festivals would allow me to make connections and grow as an individual by stepping outside my comfort zone,” she wrote.
Maria Vega Photography
