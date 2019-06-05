In support of her Flower Festival queen campaign, Brooklynn Gregory will hold a taco and bake sale and silent auction beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Johnny's Grill, 321 W. Ocean Ave.

The sale is open to everyone and will feature live singing from current Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui. Gregory, whose candidacy is being sponsored by the Lompoc AYSO, has a fundraising goal of $2,500.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2256927567902854/.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen candidates

