A Halloween happening brought together the older and younger generations at a pumpkin painting party held on Thursday at the Vandenberg Senior Residence.
About 20 Pioneer Valley High School members of the freshman Student Council accompanied the school’s activities director, Lisa Walters, to an afternoon of intergenerational socializing, creativity and snacking.
The young people were not shy about approaching the residents and offering to chat and share stories. The older folks were delighted to have their company.
It was a mixer of sorts, where networking played a huge part in the success of the day. It was also an exercise in Pioneer Valley’s partnership with the community and an event that introduces students to the concept of community service.
Some of the residents wore Halloween-inspired garments, while the Pioneer Valley girls wore bunny ears and the boys sported white bow ties.
At this pumpkin painting fest, Pioneer students brought a huge box of multi-colored Sharpies and passed them around to the residents. They offered assistance to the residents who decorated the small pumpkins that were provided by the building’s management.
The pumpkins were a catalyst for social interaction and fun and laughter.
Some residents made traditional jack-o-lanterns while others used the pumpkins as a canvas for inspirational messages like "Be Happy” and “Keep Smiling.”
The spacious VSR lobby was abuzz with the sounds of conversation and new friendships being forged.
Visits by young people at VSR are more than welcome. “Every time kids come and interact with us, it has been wonderful,” said one clearly delighted resident.
Walters, who also teaches a class in government, feels that such events are beneficial for the students and help them to feel connected and be a part of something. The more connected the kids feel, the less likely they are to want to miss school or to drop out. Participating in group activities, said Walters, helps the students ”feel more connected to their school. They get better grades and are more attentive in class”.
Participating in extracurricular activities, she added, “helps keep them on track.”
Pioneer Valley community service projects are a win-win.
The freshman Student Council assists Walters in her non-teaching duties. She is responsible for all extra-curricular activities that are not either athletic or academic in nature, like pep rallies.
The group’s most recent large undertaking was the Homecoming Dance attended by about 960 students.
Walters reported that the students “had a blast” at the Halloween party and proclaimed the day a success. The Pioneer Valley freshmen will return to VRS in December for a Christmas event and then again in February to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The students can resume and expand their newly made social connections while bringing holiday cheer to others.
Community service is not new to Pioneer Valley. Before COVID-19, PVHS students visited the Marian Extended Care Center and assisted the staff in serving the patients and socializing with them.
With over 3,000 students, Pioneer Valley is the largest of the high schools in Santa Maria.