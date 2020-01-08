Push for the playoffs begins with opening of Channel League season

The race to earn a playoff bid is about to begin.
The preseason games are a shakedown cruise for high schools like the Santa Ynez Pirates.
While those games count in the year’s record, it’s the league games that determine who gets to play into the postseason and those league seasons are about to begin.
For most of Santa Ynez High’s teams, Channel League competition kicks off this week.
But not the Pirates girls water polo team.
Santa Ynez hosts league opponent Cabrillo Thursday at 3:15 p.m. but it’s not a league game.
The Pirates found themselves in unusual situation when the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County schools moved to the CIF Central Section last year.
In the CIF-CS, girls water polo is a fall sport so while other teams, like basketball and soccer, can still play preseason games against those old Southern Section schools, girls water polo lost the possibility of scheduling matches against all those reasonably nearby schools.
Because of a shortage of opponents, the CIF-SS allowed schools to fill out their schedules with extra games with other league teams with the games not being counted in league standings
Santa Ynez has already played Lompoc twice, winning both.
On Thursday, the Pirates face the Conquistadores for the second time in a non-league game this year.
Mary Rhodes scored 10 goals to lead coach Mike Lee’s Conqs to a 15-8 victory the first time around, on Dec 12 at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
The Pirates will look to contain Rhodes, who will play next year for UC Davis and take some of the pressure off Santa Ynez goalie Peyton Pratt.
Santa Ynez’s Ally Alderete missed the first game for coach Lisa Boyer’s squad. Alexa Yacoub stepped up to lead the team with three goals. Sisters Kylie and Taye Luke, Hannah Allen and Lily Mazza also scored and will look to keep the pressure on Cabrillo keeper Ashley Valle.
Thursday’s game is the Pirates’ final game before Santa Ynez kicks off the five-game league season on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Santa Barbara High.
Boys Soccer
After beginning the league season Tuesday at Dos Pueblos (results not available at press time), the Pirates boys host the Santa Barbara Dons Thursday night at 5 p.m.
Rick Joyner’s Pirates finished the preseason at 6-4 on a positive note with a 5-0 home victory over St. Joseph.
Erik Guerrero and Ricky Romero each scored twice and Deklan Pollenz scored once in the win.
Girls Soccer
Coach Rob Cantrell’s girls finished the preseason at 6-2-1 and hosted Dos Pueblos to begin Channel League play on Tuesday (results not available at press time).
The girls also face Santa Barbara Thursday night but they’ll be on the road with the game being played at San Marcos High. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Neta Ofiaeli has been on a tear, scoring 13 goals in the Pirates’ first nine games.
Girls Basketball
The Pirates wrapped up a tough preseason schedule with a 6-11 record and three big wins at the Arvin Tournament to finish the non-league part of the year.
The lady Pirates opened league play Tuesday at Santa Barbara High and will have their league home-opener Thursday night against Dos Pueblos.
Junior Grace Padilla is leading the way fir coach Jason Finley’s team, scoring 14.4 points and 15.6 rebounds a game.
Boys Basketball
The Pirates boys are back in action on Friday at Dos Pueblos.
Coach Ray Vazquez’s team went 3-1 in the Santa Maria Christmas Tournament, losing to Morro Bay in the championship game.
The Pirates opened league play at home Tuesday night against Santa Barbara.
Wrestling
And on Friday and Saturday, coach Raul-Omar Sandoval and his team will host the Santa Ynez Tournament with Channel League opponents Lompoc and Cabrillo and several other area schools including Santa Maria, Nipomo and Pioneer Valley.
The tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.