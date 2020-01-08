Push for the playoffs begins with opening of Channel League season

The race to earn a playoff bid is about to begin.

The preseason games are a shakedown cruise for high schools like the Santa Ynez Pirates.

While those games count in the year’s record, it’s the league games that determine who gets to play into the postseason and those league seasons are about to begin.

For most of Santa Ynez High’s teams, Channel League competition kicks off this week.

But not the Pirates girls water polo team.

Santa Ynez hosts league opponent Cabrillo Thursday at 3:15 p.m. but it’s not a league game.

The Pirates found themselves in unusual situation when the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County schools moved to the CIF Central Section last year.

In the CIF-CS, girls water polo is a fall sport so while other teams, like basketball and soccer, can still play preseason games against those old Southern Section schools, girls water polo lost the possibility of scheduling matches against all those reasonably nearby schools.

Because of a shortage of opponents, the CIF-SS allowed schools to fill out their schedules with extra games with other league teams with the games not being counted in league standings