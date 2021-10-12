Pumpkin patch season is up and running at U-Pick Blueberries in Santa Maria. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays to Sundays throughout October, the patch offers families access to hayrides and a petting zoo, and they can choose from pumpkins large and small to take home.
Residents pay a $10 parking fee to access all activities. The farm also offers special craft classes each weekend for an additional cost.
For more information about the pumpkin patch and upcoming weekend events, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/upickblueberries.