Proposal for new Enos Ranch project considered by Santa Maria Planning Commission

  • Updated
071620 Enos Ranch West 3.jpg

The original plan for a retail commercial center at the northwest corner of Betteravia Road and South College Drive, shown in an illustration, is being redesigned by Paynter Realty and Investments, Inc. and considered by the Santa Maria Planning Commission. 

A new Enos Ranch retail commercial center may finally take shape at the undeveloped 7.8-acre site at the northwest corner of Betteravia Road and South College Drive.

The Santa Maria Planning Commission is considering a new project proposal by Paynter Retail and Investments, Inc., which also developed the neighboring Enos Ranch East shopping center next to the project site, that involves a redesign of the already-approved development plan for the area, originally called the Enos Ranchos Mercado. 

The city obtained a permit to develop the site back in 2012 under the Enos Ranchos Specific Plan, but construction has never started and the permit remains active. 

Read the full story here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

