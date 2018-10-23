More than 65 veterans and first responders made a brief stop at the Lompoc Elks Lodge last week as part of this year’s Project Hero bicycle ride, and the riders received a warm welcome.
The riders and supporters arrived in Lompoc on Oct. 18 as part of the six-day ride from Santa Cruz to Ventura. A resting space, cool water and snacks awaited them at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, as well as a welcoming party that included the Lompoc High School band and Vandenberg Air Force Base Color Guard.
The Project Hero ride, which is part of a national program, aims to raise awareness and funding for rehabilitation and recovery programs for veterans and first responders who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health issues.
This year’s ride, which wrapped up Oct. 19 in Ventura, included veterans from the Vietnam War all the way up to the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to organizers.