The Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave., will welcome the crew of veterans and first responders participating in this year’s Project Hero bicycle ride for a short rest and snacks from around 1:15 to 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Community members are invited to stop by and cheer on the riders, who are slated to travel from Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19. The Project Hero ride, which is part of a national program, aims to raise awareness and funding for rehabilitation and recovery programs for veterans and first responders who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health issues.
For more information on the program, visit weareprojecthero.org.