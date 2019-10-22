More than 40 veterans and first responders who participated in this year's Project Hero bicycle ride made a brief stop last week at the Lompoc Elks Lodge.
The riders and supporters arrived in Lompoc on Oct. 17 as part of the weeklong, 450-mile charity ride from Santa Cruz to Oxnard. A resting space, cool water and snacks awaited them at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, as well as a welcoming party that included the Vandenberg Air Force Base Honor Guard and several Elks members.
The Project Hero ride, which is part of a national program, aims to raise awareness and funding for rehabilitation and recovery programs for veterans and first responders who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health issues.
This year’s ride, which wrapped up Oct. 18, featured veterans from all over the country, as well as several German veterans who served alongside American troops in Afghanistan.