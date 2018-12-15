Try 1 month for 99¢

Central Coast

Monday

Boys basketball: Santa Maria, Santa Ynez at Carpinteria Tourney, TBA

Girls water polo: Santa Ynez at Lompoc, Lompoc Aquatic Center, 2:40 p.m.

Boys basketball: Coastal Christian at Orcutt Academy, Lakeview Junior High School, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls soccer: Santa Ynez at Cabrillo, 3:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Lompoc at San Marcos, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: San Luis Obispo at Pioneer Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Righetti at Nipomo, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Cabrillo at Santa Ynez, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Nipomo at Morro Bay, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Morro Bay at Santa Maria, 6:45 p.m.

Girls basketball: Templeton at Nipomo, 6:45 p.m.

Girls basketball: Cabrillo at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Coastal Christian at Valley Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lompoc at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pioneer Valley at Orcutt Academy, Lakeview Junior High School, 6:45 p.m.

Boys basketball: Coastal Christian at Valley Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: San Marcos at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball: Santa Ynez at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: San Marcos, at Lompoc, 5 p.m. 

Radio                                                                 

Sunday, Dec. 16

NFL: Oakland at Cincinnati (1280 AM) 9:30 a.m.

NFL: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams (1280 AM) 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

NFL: New Orleans at Carolina (1280 AM) 5:45 p.m.

Television

Sunday

College Basketball

HOF Holiday Showcase, West Virginia at Rhode Island (CBSSN) 10 a.m.

Central Connecticut State at Providence (FS1) 11 a.m.

HOF Holiday Showcase, Dayton a Tulsa (CBSSN) 12:30 p.m.

Wagner at St. John's (FS1) 1:30 p.m.

Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Michigan State (BTN) 2 p.m.

Indiana State at TCU (ESPNU) 2 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. Ole Miss (SEC) 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Nebraska (BTN) 4 p.m.

NBA

G-League, Maine at Long Island (NBA) 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington (Spectrum) 3 p.m.

NFL

Oakland at Cincinnati (CBS) 10 a.m.

Seattle at San Francisco (FOX) 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh (CBS) 1:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Rams (NBC) 5:20 p.m.

Skiing

FIL World Cup, Luge, Lake Placid, N.Y. (NBCSN) 1 p.m.

FIS Alpine World Cup, women's super-g, France (NBCSN) 3 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A, SPAL vs. Chievo Verona (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.

Premier League, Brighton vs. Chelsea (NBCSN) 5:25 a.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Mainz 05 (FS1) 6:30 a.m.

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Manchester United (NBCSN) 7:55 a.m.

Swimming

U.S. Winter National Championship, Greensboro, N.C. (NBC) 11 a.m.

FINA World Championships, 25m finals, China (NBCSN) 8 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

South Carolina at Purdue (ESPN2) 12 p.m.

Monday

Auto Racing

Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Formula E Championship, Saudi Arabia (FS1) 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Davidson at Wake Forest (ESPNU) 4 p.m.

Arizona State at Vanderbilt (SEC) 4 p.m.

Chicago State at Northwestern (ESPNU) 6 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn (Spectrum) 4:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston (NBA) 5 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.

NFL

New Orleans at Carolina (ESPN) 5:15 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Pittsburgh (PRIME/NHL) 4 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

