Central Coast

Thursday

Boys water polo: Pioneer Valley at Cabrillo, LAC, 2:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Righetti at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Boys water polo: Santa Ynez at Atascadero, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Pioneer Valley at Lompoc, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria, Minami Center, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: St. Joseph at Atascadero, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Templeton at Nipomo, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Righetti, Arroyo Grande at Arroyo Grande Tournament, Cypress Ridge, 2 p.m.

Girls golf: Pioneer Valley at Mission Prep, Dairy Creek, San Luis Obispo, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Santa Maria at St. Joseph, SMCC, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Orcutt Academy at Morro Bay, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Santa Ynez, Cabrillo at Nipomo, Monarch GC, 3:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Santa Maria at Coast Union, 5:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Lompoc at Cabrillo, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Mission Prep at Nipomo, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Santa Ynez at Dos Pueblos, 6 p.m.

Television

Thursday

Golf

European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, Netherlands (GOLF) 2:30 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, Netherlands (GOLF) 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (GOLF) 11 a.m.

High School Football

Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas) (ESPN2) 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2) 12 p.m.

Major League Baseball

NY Yankees at Detroit OR Milwaukee at Miami (MLB) 10 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR St. Louis at Colorado (MLB) 1 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Baltimore (FOX) 4:15 p.m.

NFL

Tampa Bay at Carolina (NFL) 5:20 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: Hiroshima, Zhengzhou & Nanchang Early Rounds (TENNIS) 12 a.m.

WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China (TENNIS) 1 a.m.

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C. (TENNIS) 5 a.m.

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C. (TENNIS) 11:30 a.m.

WTA: Hiroshima, Zhengzhou & Nanchang Quarterfinals (TENNIS) 4:30 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

Notre Dame at South Carolina (SEC) 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Minnesota (BTN) 5 p.m.

World Cup Basketball

FIBA World Cup China 2019: Teams TBD, Semifinal I, Beijing (ESPN) 1 a.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

