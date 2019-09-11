Central Coast
Thursday
Boys water polo: Pioneer Valley at Cabrillo, LAC, 2:30 p.m.
Boys water polo: Righetti at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.
Boys water polo: Santa Ynez at Atascadero, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Pioneer Valley at Lompoc, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria, Minami Center, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: St. Joseph at Atascadero, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Templeton at Nipomo, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Righetti, Arroyo Grande at Arroyo Grande Tournament, Cypress Ridge, 2 p.m.
Girls golf: Pioneer Valley at Mission Prep, Dairy Creek, San Luis Obispo, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Santa Maria at St. Joseph, SMCC, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Orcutt Academy at Morro Bay, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Santa Ynez, Cabrillo at Nipomo, Monarch GC, 3:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Santa Maria at Coast Union, 5:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Lompoc at Cabrillo, 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Mission Prep at Nipomo, 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Santa Ynez at Dos Pueblos, 6 p.m.
Television
Thursday
Golf
European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, Netherlands (GOLF) 2:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, Netherlands (GOLF) 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (GOLF) 11 a.m.
High School Football
Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas) (ESPN2) 5 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2) 12 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Detroit OR Milwaukee at Miami (MLB) 10 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR St. Louis at Colorado (MLB) 1 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Baltimore (FOX) 4:15 p.m.
NFL
Tampa Bay at Carolina (NFL) 5:20 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: Hiroshima, Zhengzhou & Nanchang Early Rounds (TENNIS) 12 a.m.
WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China (TENNIS) 1 a.m.
ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C. (TENNIS) 5 a.m.
ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C. (TENNIS) 11:30 a.m.
WTA: Hiroshima, Zhengzhou & Nanchang Quarterfinals (TENNIS) 4:30 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer
Notre Dame at South Carolina (SEC) 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Minnesota (BTN) 5 p.m.
World Cup Basketball
FIBA World Cup China 2019: Teams TBD, Semifinal I, Beijing (ESPN) 1 a.m.
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts