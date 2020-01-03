You are the owner of this article.
On Deck

On Deck

{{featured_button_text}}

Central Coast

Saturday

Girls soccer: Cabrillo vs. Fullerton Sunny Hills at Oxnard  High School, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer: Cabrillo at. Oxnard, 4 p.m. 

Boys soccer: St. Joseph at Santa Ynez, 12 p.m.

Boys basketball: Orcutt Academy at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball: St. Joseph at Vegas Invitational, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Righetti at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Cabrillo at Hill City New Year’s Classic

Girls basketball: Lompoc at West Covina

Girls wrestling: Cabrillo at San Dimas, 9:30 a.m.

Girls wrestling: Santa Maria, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Santa Paula Lady Cardinal Duals, 10:30 a.m.

Boys wrestling: Righetti, Pioneer Valley, St. Joseph, Lompoc, Cabrillo at Dinuba Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys wrestling: Righetti, St. Joseph at Doc Buchanan Meet, Clovis, 12 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Nipomo at Dinuba Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men’s basketball: Cabrillo at Hancock, 5 p.m.

Television

Saturday

Auto Racing

Monster Energy Supercross: From Anaheim (NBCSN) 7 p.m.

Bobsledding/Skeleton

IBSF World Cup (NBCSN) 10 a.m.

College Basketball

North Carolina State at Clemson (ACC) 9 a.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPN2) 9 a.m.

Louisiana State at Tennessee (ESPNU) 9 a.m.

Indiana at Maryland (FOX) 9 a.m.

Creighton at Butler (FS1) 9 a.m.

Georgia at Memphis (CBS) 10 a.m.

Iowa at Penn State (BTN) 11 a.m.

Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's (CBSSN) 11 a.m.

Florida State at Louisville (ESPN2) 11 a.m.

Connecticut at South Florida (ESPNU) 11 a.m.

Villanova at Marquette (FOX) 11 a.m.

Missouri at Kentucky (SEC) 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane (CBSSN) 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse (ESPN2) 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Wichita State (ESPNU) 1 p.m.

Providence at DePaul (FS1) 1 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State (SEC) 1:30 p.m.

Oregon at Utah (PAC-12) 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACC) 3 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada (Reno) (CBSSN) 3 p.m.

Alabama at Florida (ESPN2) 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Christian (ESPNU) 3 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State (PAC-12) 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC) 4 p.m.

Duke at Miami (ESPN) 5 p.m.

Texas at Baylor (ESPN2) 5 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa (ESPNU) 5 p.m.

Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt (SEC) 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona (PAC-12) 6:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State (CBSSN) 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga (ESPN2) 7 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas) (ESPNU) 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island (CBSSN) 9 a.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin (BTN) 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska (BTN) 3 p.m. 

College Football

The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN) 8:30 a.m.

High School Football

The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio (NBC) 10 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii (NBC) 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii (GOLF) 3 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at LA Clippers (PRIME) 12:30 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

AFC Wild Card, Buffalo at Houston (ABC/ESPN) 1:30 p.m.

AFC Wild Card, Tennessee at New England (CBS) 5:15 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Vegas (NHL) 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal (NHL) 4 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles (FSW) 7:30 p.m.

IIHF Hockey

World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic (NHL) 6 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic (NHL) 10 a.m.

Rodeo

PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped) (CBS) 9 a.m.

PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped) (CBSSN) 5 p.m.

Rugby

PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton (ESPNews) 5 a.m.

Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath (NBCSN) 7 a.m.

Skiing

FIS: World Cup (taped) (NBCSN) 11 a.m.

Tennis

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 12 a.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 3 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 12 a.m. Sunday

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 3 a.m. Sunday

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

