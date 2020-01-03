Central Coast
Saturday
Girls soccer: Cabrillo vs. Fullerton Sunny Hills at Oxnard High School, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer: Cabrillo at. Oxnard, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: St. Joseph at Santa Ynez, 12 p.m.
Boys basketball: Orcutt Academy at Bishop Diego, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball: St. Joseph at Vegas Invitational, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Righetti at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Cabrillo at Hill City New Year’s Classic
Girls basketball: Lompoc at West Covina
Girls wrestling: Cabrillo at San Dimas, 9:30 a.m.
Girls wrestling: Santa Maria, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Santa Paula Lady Cardinal Duals, 10:30 a.m.
Boys wrestling: Righetti, Pioneer Valley, St. Joseph, Lompoc, Cabrillo at Dinuba Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys wrestling: Righetti, St. Joseph at Doc Buchanan Meet, Clovis, 12 p.m.
Boys wrestling: Nipomo at Dinuba Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men’s basketball: Cabrillo at Hancock, 5 p.m.
Television
Saturday
Auto Racing
Monster Energy Supercross: From Anaheim (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
Bobsledding/Skeleton
IBSF World Cup (NBCSN) 10 a.m.
College Basketball
North Carolina State at Clemson (ACC) 9 a.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPN2) 9 a.m.
Louisiana State at Tennessee (ESPNU) 9 a.m.
Indiana at Maryland (FOX) 9 a.m.
Creighton at Butler (FS1) 9 a.m.
Georgia at Memphis (CBS) 10 a.m.
Iowa at Penn State (BTN) 11 a.m.
Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's (CBSSN) 11 a.m.
Florida State at Louisville (ESPN2) 11 a.m.
Connecticut at South Florida (ESPNU) 11 a.m.
Villanova at Marquette (FOX) 11 a.m.
Missouri at Kentucky (SEC) 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane (CBSSN) 1 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse (ESPN2) 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Wichita State (ESPNU) 1 p.m.
Providence at DePaul (FS1) 1 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi State (SEC) 1:30 p.m.
Oregon at Utah (PAC-12) 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACC) 3 p.m.
Boise State at Nevada (Reno) (CBSSN) 3 p.m.
Alabama at Florida (ESPN2) 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Texas Christian (ESPNU) 3 p.m.
UCLA at Washington State (PAC-12) 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC) 4 p.m.
Duke at Miami (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Texas at Baylor (ESPN2) 5 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt (SEC) 6 p.m.
Arizona State at Arizona (PAC-12) 6:30 p.m.
San Diego State at Utah State (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas) (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island (CBSSN) 9 a.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin (BTN) 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska (BTN) 3 p.m.
College Football
The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN) 8:30 a.m.
High School Football
The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio (NBC) 10 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii (NBC) 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii (GOLF) 3 p.m.
NBA
Memphis at LA Clippers (PRIME) 12:30 p.m.
NFL Playoffs
AFC Wild Card, Buffalo at Houston (ABC/ESPN) 1:30 p.m.
AFC Wild Card, Tennessee at New England (CBS) 5:15 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Vegas (NHL) 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal (NHL) 4 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles (FSW) 7:30 p.m.
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic (NHL) 6 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic (NHL) 10 a.m.
Rodeo
PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped) (CBS) 9 a.m.
PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped) (CBSSN) 5 p.m.
Rugby
PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton (ESPNews) 5 a.m.
Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath (NBCSN) 7 a.m.
Skiing
FIS: World Cup (taped) (NBCSN) 11 a.m.
Tennis
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 12 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 3 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 12 a.m. Sunday
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 3 a.m. Sunday
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts