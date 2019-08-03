{{featured_button_text}}

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungary (ESPN2) 6:05 a.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash. (FOX) 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins, Glen, N.Y. (NBCSN) 12 p.m.

Baseball

Intermediate Final (ESPN2) 6 p.m.

Big 3 Basketball

Week 7: From Milwaukee, Wis. (CBSSN) 1 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, England (GOLF) 4 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, England (NBC) 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C. (GOLF) 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C. (CBS) 12 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2) 12:30 p.m.

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1) 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

LA Angels at Cleveland (FSW) 10 a.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (TBS) 11 a.m.

San Diego at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 1 p.m.

Boston at NY Yankees (ESPN) 4 p.m.

Pan Am Games

From Peru (ESPNU) 8 a.m.

From Peru (ESPNU) 12 p.m.

From Peru (ESPNU) 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

MLS: Portland at Minnesota United (ESPN) 1 p.m.

MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United (FS1) 4:30 p.m.

MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle (FS1) 7 p.m.

Softball

Senior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash. (ESPN2) 11 a.m.

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 (NBC) 1 p.m.

USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 (taped) (NBC) 10 p.m.

TBT Basketball

Chicago Regional: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill. (ESPN) 9 a.m.

Chicago Regional: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill. (ESPN) 11 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

FIVB: U.S. vs. Argentina, final, Olympic Qualifying tournament, Bossier City, La. (NBC) 11 a.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at New York (NBA) 12 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles (NBA) 2 p.m.

Monday

Little League Baseball

Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Waco, Texas (ESPN2) 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Miami at NY Mets (MLB) 1 p.m.

LA Angels at Cincinnati (FSW) 4 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs (ESPN) 5 p.m.

St. Louis at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 7 p.m.

St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress) (MLB) 8 p.m.

Pan Am Games

Day 14: From Peru (ESPNU) 8 a.m.

Day 14: From Peru (ESPNU) 12 p.m.

Day 14: From Peru (ESPNU) 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario (TENNIS) 8 a.m.

Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario (TENNIS) 8 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Senior Sports Reporter

Elliott Stern has worked at Lee Central Coast Newspapers for the last 18 years after more than 30 years working in television and radio news and sports.