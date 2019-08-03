Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungary (ESPN2) 6:05 a.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash. (FOX) 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins, Glen, N.Y. (NBCSN) 12 p.m.
Baseball
Intermediate Final (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
Big 3 Basketball
Week 7: From Milwaukee, Wis. (CBSSN) 1 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, England (GOLF) 4 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, England (NBC) 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C. (GOLF) 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C. (CBS) 12 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2) 12:30 p.m.
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1) 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
LA Angels at Cleveland (FSW) 10 a.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (TBS) 11 a.m.
San Diego at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 1 p.m.
Boston at NY Yankees (ESPN) 4 p.m.
Pan Am Games
From Peru (ESPNU) 8 a.m.
From Peru (ESPNU) 12 p.m.
From Peru (ESPNU) 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS: Portland at Minnesota United (ESPN) 1 p.m.
MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United (FS1) 4:30 p.m.
MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle (FS1) 7 p.m.
Softball
Senior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash. (ESPN2) 11 a.m.
Swimming
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 (NBC) 1 p.m.
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 (taped) (NBC) 10 p.m.
TBT Basketball
Chicago Regional: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill. (ESPN) 9 a.m.
Chicago Regional: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill. (ESPN) 11 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball
FIVB: U.S. vs. Argentina, final, Olympic Qualifying tournament, Bossier City, La. (NBC) 11 a.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at New York (NBA) 12 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles (NBA) 2 p.m.
Monday
Little League Baseball
Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Waco, Texas (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami at NY Mets (MLB) 1 p.m.
LA Angels at Cincinnati (FSW) 4 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs (ESPN) 5 p.m.
St. Louis at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 7 p.m.
St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress) (MLB) 8 p.m.
Pan Am Games
Day 14: From Peru (ESPNU) 8 a.m.
Day 14: From Peru (ESPNU) 12 p.m.
Day 14: From Peru (ESPNU) 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario (TENNIS) 8 a.m.
Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario (TENNIS) 8 p.m.