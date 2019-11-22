Central Coast
Sunday
High School Rodeo: CHSRA District 7 High School Rodeo No.5, Mid-State Classic at the Paso Robles Event Center, TBA
Monday
Boys soccer: Santa Maria at Atascadero, 1 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Providence at Santa Maria, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball: Pioneer Valley at Righetti, 6:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Atascadero at Nipomo, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Nipomo at Arroyo Grande, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Nipomo at Arroyo Grande, 6 p.m.
Television
Sunday
CFL
Grey Cup: Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, Calgary (ESPN2) 3:30 p.m.
College Basketball
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation, Conway, S.C. (ESPNU) 7:30 a.m.
Jamaica Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan, Montego Bay, Jamaica (CBSSN) 9 a.m.
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Championship, Montville, Connecticut (ESPN) 10 a.m.
Charleston Classic: Consolation, Charleston, S.C. (ESPN2) 10 a.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation, Conway, S.C. (ESPNews) 10 a.m.
North Florida at Creighton (FS1) 11 a.m.
Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica (CBSSN) 11:30 a.m.
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Consolation, Montville, Connecticut (ESPN2) 12:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Consolation, Charleston, S.C. (ESPNU) 12:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa (BTN) 2 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Championship, Conway, S.C. (ESPN) 2 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Seventh Place Game, Charleston, S.C. (ESPNU) 3 p.m.
Lamar at Kentucky (SEC) 3 p.m.
Jamaica Classic: Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay, Jamaica (CBSSN) 3:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota (BTN) 4 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Seventh Place Game, Conway, S.C. (ESPNews) 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Championship, Charleston, S.C. (ESPN) 5:30 p.m.
Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County), Montego Bay, Jamaica (CBSSN) 6 p.m.
MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Texas Christian, Semifinal, Las Vegas (ESPN2) 7:30 p.m.
College Football
FCS Selection Special (ESPNU) 9:30 a.m.
College Soccer
Division 1 Tournament: Kentucky at Indiana, Second Round (BTN) 9 a.m.
Figure Skating
ISU Grand Prix: NHK Trophy, Sapporo, Japan (taped) 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga. (GOLF) 10 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, Naples, Fla. (taped) (GOLF) 5 p.m.
Luge
FIL: World Cup (taped) (NBCSN) 1:30 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at LA Clippers (PRIME) 6 p.m.
NFL
Oakland at NY Jets (CBS) 10 a.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia (FOX) 10 a.m.
Dallas at New England (FOX) 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco (NBC) 5:20 p.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Sale vs. La Rochelle (taped) (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg (FS1) 6:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United (NBCSN) 8:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (FS1) 9 a.m.
Swimming
ISL: From London (taped) (ESPN2) 10 p.m.
Tennis
ITF: Davis Cup, Final, Madrid (FS2) 7 a.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Connecticut at Ohio State (ESPN) 12 p.m.
Rutgers at Louisiana State (SEC) 5 p.m.
Women’s College Volleyball
American Athletic Tournament: Championship, Orlando, Fla. (ESPNU) 10:30 a.m.
Missouri at Tennessee (SEC) 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin (BTN) 11:30 a.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC) 1 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: Championship, Washington (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
Southwestern Athletic Tournament: Championship, Itta Bena, Miss. (taped) (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
Monday
Beach Soccer
FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group A, Luque, Paraguay (FS2) 6 p.m.
College Basketball
NIT Season Tip-Off: Western Michigan vs. Yale, Orlando, Fla. (ESPNU) 9 a.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off: Seattle vs. Bucknell, Orlando, Fla. (ESPNU) 11 a.m.
Maui Invitational: Georgia vs. Dayton, Maui, Hawaii (ESPN2) 11:30 a.m.
Maui Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, Maui, Hawaii (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State, Fort Myers, Fla. (FS1) 3 p.m.
Kent State at Ohio State (BTN) 3:30 p.m.
Legends Classic: Richmond vs. Wisconsin, Brooklyn, N.Y. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic: Butler vs. Missouri, Kansas City, Mo. (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee (SEC) 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Indiana (BTN) 5:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Bradley vs. Northwestern, Fort Myers, Fla. (FS1) 5:30 p.m.
Kansas at Chaminade (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, Kansas City, Mo. (ESPN2) 6:30 p.m.
Legends Classic: Auburn vs. New Mexico, Brooklyn, N.Y. (ESPNews) 6:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: UCLA vs. Brigham Young, Maui, Hawaii (ESPN2) 8:30 p.m.
NBA
Utah at Milwaukee (NBA) 5 p.m.
LA Lakers at San Antonio (Spectrum) 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.
NFL
Baltimore at LA Rams (ESPN) 5 p.m.
NHL
NY Islanders at Anaheim (PRIME) 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles (FSW) 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa (NBCSN) 11:55 a.m.
