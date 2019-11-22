{{featured_button_text}}

Central Coast

Sunday

High School Rodeo: CHSRA District 7 High School Rodeo No.5, Mid-State Classic at the Paso Robles Event Center, TBA

Monday

Boys soccer: Santa Maria at Atascadero, 1 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Providence at Santa Maria, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pioneer Valley at Righetti, 6:45 p.m.

Girls basketball: Atascadero at Nipomo, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Nipomo at Arroyo Grande, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Nipomo at Arroyo Grande, 6 p.m.

Television

Sunday

CFL

Grey Cup: Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, Calgary (ESPN2) 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation, Conway, S.C. (ESPNU) 7:30 a.m.

Jamaica Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan, Montego Bay, Jamaica (CBSSN) 9 a.m.

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Championship, Montville, Connecticut (ESPN) 10 a.m.

Charleston Classic: Consolation, Charleston, S.C. (ESPN2) 10 a.m.

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation, Conway, S.C. (ESPNews) 10 a.m.

North Florida at Creighton (FS1) 11 a.m.

Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica (CBSSN) 11:30 a.m.

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Consolation, Montville, Connecticut (ESPN2) 12:30 p.m.

Charleston Classic: Consolation, Charleston, S.C. (ESPNU) 12:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Iowa (BTN) 2 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Championship, Conway, S.C. (ESPN) 2 p.m.

Charleston Classic: Seventh Place Game, Charleston, S.C. (ESPNU) 3 p.m.

Lamar at Kentucky (SEC) 3 p.m.

Jamaica Classic: Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay, Jamaica (CBSSN) 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota (BTN) 4 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Seventh Place Game, Conway, S.C. (ESPNews) 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Classic: Championship, Charleston, S.C. (ESPN) 5:30 p.m.

Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County), Montego Bay, Jamaica (CBSSN) 6 p.m.

MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Texas Christian, Semifinal, Las Vegas (ESPN2) 7:30 p.m.

College Football

FCS Selection Special (ESPNU) 9:30 a.m.

College Soccer

Division 1 Tournament: Kentucky at Indiana, Second Round (BTN) 9 a.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix: NHK Trophy, Sapporo, Japan (taped) 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga. (GOLF) 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, Naples, Fla. (taped) (GOLF) 5 p.m.

Luge

FIL: World Cup (taped) (NBCSN) 1:30 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at LA Clippers (PRIME) 6 p.m.

NFL

Oakland at NY Jets (CBS) 10 a.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia (FOX) 10 a.m.

Dallas at New England (FOX) 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco (NBC) 5:20 p.m.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Rugby

Heineken Cup: Sale vs. La Rochelle (taped) (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.

Soccer

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg (FS1) 6:30 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United (NBCSN) 8:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (FS1) 9 a.m.

Swimming

ISL: From London (taped) (ESPN2) 10 p.m.

Tennis

ITF: Davis Cup, Final, Madrid (FS2) 7 a.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Connecticut at Ohio State (ESPN) 12 p.m.

Rutgers at Louisiana State (SEC) 5 p.m.

Women’s College Volleyball

American Athletic Tournament: Championship, Orlando, Fla. (ESPNU) 10:30 a.m.

Missouri at Tennessee (SEC) 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin (BTN) 11:30 a.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC) 1 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: Championship, Washington (ESPNU) 5 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Tournament: Championship, Itta Bena, Miss. (taped) (ESPNU) 7 p.m.

Monday

Beach Soccer

FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group A, Luque, Paraguay (FS2) 6 p.m.

College Basketball

NIT Season Tip-Off: Western Michigan vs. Yale, Orlando, Fla. (ESPNU) 9 a.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off: Seattle vs. Bucknell, Orlando, Fla. (ESPNU) 11 a.m.

Maui Invitational: Georgia vs. Dayton, Maui, Hawaii (ESPN2) 11:30 a.m.

Maui Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, Maui, Hawaii (ESPN2) 2 p.m.

Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State, Fort Myers, Fla. (FS1) 3 p.m.

Kent State at Ohio State (BTN) 3:30 p.m.

Legends Classic: Richmond vs. Wisconsin, Brooklyn, N.Y. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic: Butler vs. Missouri, Kansas City, Mo. (ESPNU) 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee (SEC) 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Indiana (BTN) 5:30 p.m.

Fort Myers Tip-Off: Bradley vs. Northwestern, Fort Myers, Fla. (FS1) 5:30 p.m.

Kansas at Chaminade (ESPNU) 6 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, Kansas City, Mo. (ESPN2) 6:30 p.m.

Legends Classic: Auburn vs. New Mexico, Brooklyn, N.Y. (ESPNews) 6:30 p.m.

Maui Invitational: UCLA vs. Brigham Young, Maui, Hawaii (ESPN2) 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Milwaukee (NBA) 5 p.m.

LA Lakers at San Antonio (Spectrum) 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore at LA Rams (ESPN) 5 p.m.

NHL

NY Islanders at Anaheim (PRIME) 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles (FSW) 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa (NBCSN) 11:55 a.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags