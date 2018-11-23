Try 3 months for $3

Central Coast

Saturday

Girls soccer: Righetti at Santa Maria, 12 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Santa Maria at Santa Maria Tournament, 10:30 a.m.

Radio

Saturday

College Basketball: USC Upstate at Cal Poly (1280 AM) 2:15 p.m.

Television

Saturday

Auto Racing

Formula 1, Ethiad Air Ways Grand Prix, Practice, Abu Dhabi (ESPN2) 1:55 a.m.

Formula 1, Ethiad Air Ways Grand Prix, Qualifying, Abu Dhabi (ESPN2) 4:55 a.m.

Supercars Championship: Coates Hire New Castle 500 Supersprint (FS2) 2:22 p.m.

College Football

Florida at Florida State (ABC) 9 a.m.

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech (CBSSN) 9 a.m.

Syracuse at Boston College (ESPN) 9 a.m.

Purdue at Indiana (ESPN2) 9 a.m.

Michigan at Ohio State (FOX) 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia (SEC) 9 a.m.

Maryland at Penn State (ABC) 12:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama (CBS) 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC) 1 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson (ESPN) 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

San Jose State at Fresno State (ESPNU) 4 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M (SEC) 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at USC (ABC) 5 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, fourth round, Australia (GOLF) 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC, Blaydes vs. Ngannou (FS1) 9:30 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Milwaukee (NBA) 5:30 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Los Angeles (FSW) 7 p.m.

Soccer

Bundesliga, Bayern vs. Dusseldorf (FS1) 12:20 a.m.

Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Nurnberg (FS1) 3:20 a.m.

Premier League, AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal FC (NBCSN) 5:25 a.m.

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Chelsea (NBC) 6:30 a.m.

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanders FC vs. Huddersfield Town FC (NBCSN) 7:55 a.m.

