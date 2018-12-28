Try 1 month for 99¢

Central Coast

Saturday

Girls wrestling: Santa Maria at Righetti BASH, 9 a.m.

Girls wrestling: Pioneer Valley at The Rinks Tournament, Corona, TBA

Boys Wrestling: Lompoc, St. Joseph, Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo at Pioneer Valley BASH, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Santa Ynez at Buena Tournament, Buena High, TBA

Boys soccer: Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Pioneer Valley Tournament, TBA

Girls soccer: Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo at Pioneer Valley Tournament, TBA

Girls soccer: Santa Ynez at Excalibur Tournament, Santa Ana, TBA

Boys basketball: Orcutt Academy, VCA at VCA Tournament, TBA

Boys basketball: Lompoc, Santa Maria at Santa Maria Tourney, TBA

Boys basketball: Nipomo at Clovis Elks Classic, TBA

Boys basketball: St. Joseph at White Mountain Classic, Show Low, Arizona, TBA

Boys basketball: Pioneer Valley at San Diego Mt. Carmel Tournament, TBA

Girls basketball: Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Tulare Showcase, TBA

Girls basketball: Orcutt Academy at Arvin Tournament, TBA

Girls basketball: St. Joseph at Del Mar Tournament, Santa Clara, TBA

Girls basketball: Santa Maria at VCA Tourney, TBA

Men’s basketball: Palomar vs. Hancock, Hancock College Holiday Classic, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: St. Joseph at Pioneer Valley Tournament TBA

Women’s basketball: Hancock College at Ventura Tournament, TBA 

Sunday

Men’s basketball: San Jose vs. Hancock, Hancock College Classic, 3 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Hancock College at Ventura Tournament, TBA

Radio

Saturday

College Basketball: Cal Poly at Sienna (1280AM) 10:40 a.m.

College Football: Cotton Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (1280AM) 1 p.m.

College Football: Orange Bowl, Oklahoma vs. Alabama (1280AM) follows

Sunday

NFL: Dallas at N.Y. Giants (1280AM) 9:30 a.m.

NFL: Oakland at Kansas City (1280AM) follows

NFL: Indianapolis at Tennessee (1280AM) follows

Television

Saturday

Boxing

PBC Fight Night: From Brooklyn (FS1) 7 p.m.

College Basketball

High Point at Ohio State (BTN) 9 a.m.

Davidson at North Carolina (ESPN2) 9 a.m.

BYU at Mississippi State (ESPNU) 9 a.m.

Howard at Georgetown (FS1) 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Michigan State (BTN) 11 a.m.

Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN2) 11 a.m.

St. Bonaventure at Syracuse (ESPNU) 11 a.m.

Xavier at DePaul (FS1) 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Dayton (NBCSN) 12:30 p.m.

Butler at Florida (ESPNU) 1 p.m.

Belmont at Purdue (FS1) 1:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Western Kentucky (CBSSN) 2:30 p.m.

Radford at Maryland (ESPNU) 3 p.m.

Oregon at Boise State (CBSSN) 4:30 p.m.

Bryant at Iowa (ESPNU) 5 p.m.

College Football

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (ABC) 9 a.m.

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (ESPN) 9 a.m.

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (CBSSN) 10 a.m.

Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews) 1 p.m.

Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews) 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Ferris State at Minnesota (BTN) 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 232 Prelims: Jones vs. Gustafsson, Las Vegas (FS1) 5 p.m.

NBA

Houston at New Orleans (NBA) 4 p.m.

Golden State at Portland (NBA) 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Vegas at Los Angeles (FSW) 1 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim (FSW) 7 p.m.

Rugby

Premiership Rugby, Harlequins vs. Wasps (NBCSN) 9:30 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-g, Italy (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.

FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-g, Italy (NBC) 2 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A, Juventus vs. Sampdoria (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves (NBCSN) 6:55 a.m.

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Arsenal (NBC) 9:30 a.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Butler at Villanova (FS2) 5 p.m.

