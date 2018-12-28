Central Coast
Saturday
Girls wrestling: Santa Maria at Righetti BASH, 9 a.m.
Girls wrestling: Pioneer Valley at The Rinks Tournament, Corona, TBA
Boys Wrestling: Lompoc, St. Joseph, Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo at Pioneer Valley BASH, 9 a.m.
Boys soccer: Santa Ynez at Buena Tournament, Buena High, TBA
Boys soccer: Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Pioneer Valley Tournament, TBA
Girls soccer: Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo at Pioneer Valley Tournament, TBA
Girls soccer: Santa Ynez at Excalibur Tournament, Santa Ana, TBA
Boys basketball: Orcutt Academy, VCA at VCA Tournament, TBA
Boys basketball: Lompoc, Santa Maria at Santa Maria Tourney, TBA
Boys basketball: Nipomo at Clovis Elks Classic, TBA
Boys basketball: St. Joseph at White Mountain Classic, Show Low, Arizona, TBA
Boys basketball: Pioneer Valley at San Diego Mt. Carmel Tournament, TBA
Girls basketball: Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Tulare Showcase, TBA
Girls basketball: Orcutt Academy at Arvin Tournament, TBA
Girls basketball: St. Joseph at Del Mar Tournament, Santa Clara, TBA
Girls basketball: Santa Maria at VCA Tourney, TBA
Men’s basketball: Palomar vs. Hancock, Hancock College Holiday Classic, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: St. Joseph at Pioneer Valley Tournament TBA
Women’s basketball: Hancock College at Ventura Tournament, TBA
Sunday
Men’s basketball: San Jose vs. Hancock, Hancock College Classic, 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Hancock College at Ventura Tournament, TBA
Radio
Saturday
College Basketball: Cal Poly at Sienna (1280AM) 10:40 a.m.
College Football: Cotton Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (1280AM) 1 p.m.
College Football: Orange Bowl, Oklahoma vs. Alabama (1280AM) follows
Sunday
NFL: Dallas at N.Y. Giants (1280AM) 9:30 a.m.
NFL: Oakland at Kansas City (1280AM) follows
NFL: Indianapolis at Tennessee (1280AM) follows
Television
Saturday
Boxing
PBC Fight Night: From Brooklyn (FS1) 7 p.m.
College Basketball
High Point at Ohio State (BTN) 9 a.m.
Davidson at North Carolina (ESPN2) 9 a.m.
BYU at Mississippi State (ESPNU) 9 a.m.
Howard at Georgetown (FS1) 9 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Michigan State (BTN) 11 a.m.
Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN2) 11 a.m.
St. Bonaventure at Syracuse (ESPNU) 11 a.m.
Xavier at DePaul (FS1) 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at Dayton (NBCSN) 12:30 p.m.
Butler at Florida (ESPNU) 1 p.m.
Belmont at Purdue (FS1) 1:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Western Kentucky (CBSSN) 2:30 p.m.
Radford at Maryland (ESPNU) 3 p.m.
Oregon at Boise State (CBSSN) 4:30 p.m.
Bryant at Iowa (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
College Football
Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (ABC) 9 a.m.
Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (ESPN) 9 a.m.
Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (CBSSN) 10 a.m.
Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews) 1 p.m.
Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews) 5 p.m.
College Hockey
Ferris State at Minnesota (BTN) 5 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 232 Prelims: Jones vs. Gustafsson, Las Vegas (FS1) 5 p.m.
NBA
Houston at New Orleans (NBA) 4 p.m.
Golden State at Portland (NBA) 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Vegas at Los Angeles (FSW) 1 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim (FSW) 7 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership Rugby, Harlequins vs. Wasps (NBCSN) 9:30 a.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-g, Italy (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-g, Italy (NBC) 2 p.m.
Soccer
Serie A, Juventus vs. Sampdoria (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves (NBCSN) 6:55 a.m.
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Arsenal (NBC) 9:30 a.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Butler at Villanova (FS2) 5 p.m.