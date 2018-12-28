Central Coast
Friday
Men's basketball: Hancock's 54th annual Holiday Classic
- Cuesta vs. San Jose, 3 p.m.
- Hancock vs. Merritt, 5 p.m.
- LA Southwest vs. Palomar, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Hancock College at Ventura Tournament
Boys wrestling: Lompoc, Santa Maria, St. Joseph , Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Nipomo at Pioneer Valley BASH, 10 a.m.
Girls wrestling: Pioneer Valley at The Rinks Tournament, Corona
Boys basketball: Santa Maria Holiday Hoops Tourney
- Taft vs. Sierra Pacific, 9 a.m.
- Lompoc vs. Morro Bay, 10:30 a.m.
- Mira Monte vs. Lindsay, 12 p.m.
- Santa Maria vs. McFarland, 1:30 p.m.
- Morro Bay vs. Taft, 3 p.m.
- Sierra Pacific vs. Lompoc, 4:30 p.m.
- Lindsay vs. Santa Maria, 6 p.m.
- McFarland vs. Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Orcutt Academy, VCA at VCA Tournament
Boys basketball: Nipomo at Clovis Elks Classic
Boys basketball: St. Joseph at White Mountain Classic, Show Low, Arizona
Boys basketball: Pioneer Valley at San Diego Mt. Carmel Tournament
Girls basketball: Santa Maria at VCA Tourney
Girls basketball: Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Tulare Showcase
Girls basketball: St. Joseph at Del Mar Tournament, Santa Clara
Girls basketball: Orcutt Academy at Arvin Tournament
Boys soccer: Santa Ynez at Buena Tournament, Buena High
Boys soccer: Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Pioneer Valley Tournament
Girls soccer: Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo at Pioneer Valley Tournament
Girls soccer: Santa Ynez at Excalibur Tournament, Santa Ana
Girls soccer: St. Joseph at Pioneer Valley Tournament
Radio
Friday
NBA: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers (1280 AM) 7:15 p.m.
Television
Friday
College Basketball
Illinois at Wright State (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
Southern at Marquette (FS1) 5 p.m.
College Football
Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn (ESPN) 10:30 a.m.
Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (ESPN) 2:15 p.m.
Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (ESPN) 6 p.m.
NBA
Dallas at New Orleans (NBA) 5 p.m.
LA Clippers at LA Lakers (PRIME/Spectrum/NBA) 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Ohio State at Purdue (BTN) 1 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska (BTN) 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota (BTN) 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boxing
PBC Fight Night: From Brooklyn (FS1) 7 p.m.
College Basketball
High Point at Ohio State (BTN) 9 a.m.
Davidson at North Carolina (ESPN2) 9 a.m.
BYU at Mississippi State (ESPNU) 9 a.m.
Howard at Georgetown (FS1) 9 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Michigan State (BTN) 11 a.m.
Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN2) 11 a.m.
St. Bonaventure at Syracuse (ESPNU) 11 a.m.
Xavier at DePaul (FS1) 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at Dayton (NBCSN) 12:30 p.m.
Butler at Florida (ESPNU) 1 p.m.
Belmont at Purdue (FS1) 1:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Western Kentucky (CBSSN) 2:30 p.m.
Radford at Maryland (ESPNU) 3 p.m.
Oregon at Boise State (CBSSN) 4:30 p.m.
Bryant at Iowa (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
College Football
Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (ABC) 9 a.m.
Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (ESPN) 9 a.m.
Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (CBSSN) 10 a.m.
Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews) 1 p.m.
Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews) 5 p.m.
College Hockey
Ferris State at Minnesota (BTN) 5 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 232 Prelims: Jones vs. Gustafsson, Las Vegas (FS1) 5 p.m.
NBA
Houston at New Orleans (NBA) 4 p.m.
Golden State at Portland (NBA) 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Vegas at Los Angeles (FSW) 1 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim (FSW) 7 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership Rugby, Harlequins vs. Wasps (NBCSN) 9:30 a.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-g, Italy (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-g, Italy (NBC) 2 p.m.
Soccer
Serie A, Juventus vs. Sampdoria (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves (NBCSN) 6:55 a.m.
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Arsenal (NBC) 9:30 a.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Butler at Villanova (FS2) 5 p.m.