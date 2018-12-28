Try 1 month for 99¢

Central Coast

Friday

Men's basketball: Hancock's 54th annual Holiday Classic

- Cuesta vs. San Jose, 3 p.m.

- Hancock vs. Merritt, 5 p.m.

- LA Southwest vs. Palomar, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Hancock College at Ventura Tournament

Boys wrestling: Lompoc, Santa Maria, St. Joseph , Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Nipomo at Pioneer Valley BASH,  10 a.m.

Girls wrestling: Pioneer Valley at The Rinks Tournament, Corona

Boys basketball: Santa Maria Holiday Hoops Tourney

- Taft vs. Sierra Pacific, 9 a.m.

- Lompoc vs. Morro Bay, 10:30 a.m.

- Mira Monte vs. Lindsay, 12 p.m.

- Santa Maria vs. McFarland, 1:30 p.m.

- Morro Bay vs. Taft, 3 p.m.

- Sierra Pacific vs. Lompoc, 4:30 p.m.

- Lindsay vs. Santa Maria, 6 p.m.

- McFarland vs. Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Orcutt Academy, VCA at VCA Tournament

Boys basketball: Nipomo at Clovis Elks Classic

Boys basketball: St. Joseph at White Mountain Classic, Show Low, Arizona 

Boys basketball: Pioneer Valley at San Diego Mt. Carmel Tournament

Girls basketball: Santa Maria at VCA Tourney

Girls basketball: Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Tulare Showcase

Girls basketball: St. Joseph at Del Mar Tournament, Santa Clara

Girls basketball: Orcutt Academy at Arvin Tournament

Boys soccer: Santa Ynez at Buena Tournament, Buena High

Boys soccer: Nipomo, Pioneer Valley at Pioneer Valley Tournament

Girls soccer: Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Nipomo at Pioneer Valley Tournament

Girls soccer: Santa Ynez at Excalibur Tournament, Santa Ana

Girls soccer: St. Joseph at Pioneer Valley Tournament

Radio

Friday

NBA: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers (1280 AM) 7:15 p.m.

Television

Friday

College Basketball

Illinois at Wright State (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

Southern at Marquette (FS1) 5 p.m.

College Football

Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn (ESPN) 10:30 a.m.

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (ESPN) 2:15 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (ESPN) 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at New Orleans (NBA) 5 p.m.

LA Clippers at LA Lakers (PRIME/Spectrum/NBA) 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Ohio State at Purdue (BTN) 1 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska (BTN) 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota (BTN) 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boxing

PBC Fight Night: From Brooklyn (FS1) 7 p.m.

College Basketball

High Point at Ohio State (BTN) 9 a.m.

Davidson at North Carolina (ESPN2) 9 a.m.

BYU at Mississippi State (ESPNU) 9 a.m.

Howard at Georgetown (FS1) 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Michigan State (BTN) 11 a.m.

Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN2) 11 a.m.

St. Bonaventure at Syracuse (ESPNU) 11 a.m.

Xavier at DePaul (FS1) 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Dayton (NBCSN) 12:30 p.m.

Butler at Florida (ESPNU) 1 p.m.

Belmont at Purdue (FS1) 1:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Western Kentucky (CBSSN) 2:30 p.m.

Radford at Maryland (ESPNU) 3 p.m.

Oregon at Boise State (CBSSN) 4:30 p.m.

Bryant at Iowa (ESPNU) 5 p.m.

College Football

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (ABC) 9 a.m.

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (ESPN) 9 a.m.

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (CBSSN) 10 a.m.

Cotton Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews) 1 p.m.

Orange Bowl: College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews) 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Ferris State at Minnesota (BTN) 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 232 Prelims: Jones vs. Gustafsson, Las Vegas (FS1) 5 p.m.

NBA

Houston at New Orleans (NBA) 4 p.m.

Golden State at Portland (NBA) 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Vegas at Los Angeles (FSW) 1 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim (FSW) 7 p.m.

Rugby

Premiership Rugby, Harlequins vs. Wasps (NBCSN) 9:30 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-g, Italy (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.

FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-g, Italy (NBC) 2 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A, Juventus vs. Sampdoria (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves (NBCSN) 6:55 a.m.

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Arsenal (NBC) 9:30 a.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Butler at Villanova (FS2) 5 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Senior Sports Reporter