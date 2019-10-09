Central Coast
Thursday
Boys water polo: Cabrillo at Lompoc, LAC, 2:30 p.m.
Boys water polo: Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez, 2:30 p.m.
Girls tennis: Cabrillo at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Santa Barbara at Lompoc, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Santa Ynez at San Marcos, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Nipomo at Morro Bay, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Santa Maria at Mission Prep, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: St. Joseph at Paso Robles, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Pioneer Valley at Templeton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis: Coast Union at Orcutt Academy, Hancock College, 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Cabrillo at Lompoc, La Purisima GC, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Santa Ynez at Dos Pueblos, Glen Annie, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria, SMCC, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: St. Joseph at Nipomo, Blacklake, 3 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Santa Maria at Orcutt Academy, Orcutt Junior High School, 5:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Morro bay at Nipomo, 5:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Santa Barbara at Cabrillo, 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Dos Pueblos at Lompoc, 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball: St. Joseph at Pioneer Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball: San Marcos at Santa Ynez, 6 p.m.
Television
Thursday
Auto Racing
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 1, Suzuka, Japan (ESPN2) 9:55 p.m.
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 2, Suzuka, Japan (ESPNews) 5:55 p.m.
College Football
Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central (ESPNU) 3 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina State (ESPN) 5 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State (ESPNU) 6:15 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Italian Open, first round, Rome (GOLF) 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Houston Open, first round, Houston (GOLF) 12 p.m.
European Tour Golf: The Italian Open, second round, Rome (GOLF) 1 a.m. Friday
Gymnastics
FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany (NBCSN) 7 a.m.
FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany (taped) (NBCSN) 4 p.m.
FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany (taped) (NBCSN) 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. (FS2) 10 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Playoffs: Tampa at Houston, ALDS Game 5 (FS1) 4:07 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai (NBA) 4:30 a.m.
Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.
NFL
NY Giants at New England (FOX/NFL) 5:20 p.m.
NHL
Anaheim at Pittsburgh (PRIME) 4 p.m.
Soccer
Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Rotterdam, Netherlands (ESPNews) 11:30 a.m.
WNBA
WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington (if necessary) (ESPN2) 5 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer
Penn State at Indiana (BTN) 3 p.m.
Arkansas at Louisiana State (SEC) 4 p.m.
Ohio State at Purdue (BTN) 5 p.m.
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts