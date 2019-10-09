{{featured_button_text}}

Central Coast

Thursday

Boys water polo: Cabrillo at Lompoc, LAC, 2:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez, 2:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Cabrillo at Dos Pueblos, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Santa Barbara at Lompoc, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Santa Ynez at San Marcos, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Nipomo at Morro Bay, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Santa Maria at Mission Prep, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: St. Joseph at Paso Robles, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Pioneer Valley at Templeton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Coast Union at Orcutt Academy, Hancock College, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Cabrillo at Lompoc, La Purisima GC, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Santa Ynez at Dos Pueblos, Glen Annie, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria, SMCC, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: St. Joseph at Nipomo, Blacklake, 3 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Santa Maria at Orcutt Academy, Orcutt Junior High School, 5:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Morro bay at Nipomo, 5:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Santa Barbara at Cabrillo, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Dos Pueblos at Lompoc, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: St. Joseph at Pioneer Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: San Marcos at Santa Ynez, 6 p.m.

Television

Thursday

Auto Racing

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 1, Suzuka, Japan (ESPN2) 9:55 p.m.

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 2, Suzuka, Japan (ESPNews) 5:55 p.m.

College Football

Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central (ESPNU) 3 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State (ESPN) 5 p.m.

Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State (ESPNU) 6:15 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The Italian Open, first round, Rome (GOLF) 5 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Houston Open, first round, Houston (GOLF) 12 p.m.

European Tour Golf: The Italian Open, second round, Rome (GOLF) 1 a.m. Friday

Gymnastics

FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany (NBCSN) 7 a.m.

FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany (taped) (NBCSN) 4 p.m.

FIG World Championship: Day 3, Stuttgart, Germany (taped) (NBCSN) 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. (FS2) 10 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Playoffs: Tampa at Houston, ALDS Game 5 (FS1) 4:07 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai (NBA) 4:30 a.m.

Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.

NFL

NY Giants at New England (FOX/NFL) 5:20 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Pittsburgh (PRIME) 4 p.m.

Soccer

Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Rotterdam, Netherlands (ESPNews) 11:30 a.m.

WNBA

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington (if necessary) (ESPN2) 5 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

Penn State at Indiana (BTN) 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Louisiana State (SEC) 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue (BTN) 5 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

