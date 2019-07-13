Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, England (ESPN2) 6:05 a.m.
FIA Formula E: Championship (FS1) 12:30 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy, Toronto (NBCSN) 12:30 p.m.
Big3 Basketball
Week 4: From Brooklyn, N.Y. (CBS) 9 a.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 9, 106 miles, Saint-Étienne to Brioude, France (NBCSN) 4:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland (GOLF) 7 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland (NBC) 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill. (GOLF) 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill. (CBS) 12 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, final round, Akron, Ohio (GOLF) 12 p.m.
American Century Championship Golf: final round, South Lake Tahoe (NBC) 12 p.m.
High School Basketball
Nike Peach Jam (ESPNU) 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Washington at Philadelphia (TBS) 10 a.m.
Seattle at LA Angels (FSW) 1 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Boston (ESPN) 4 p.m.
NBA
Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal (ESPN2) 3 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal (ESPN2) 5 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: Final Table play from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
Soccer
MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle (ESPN) 12:55 p.m.
MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls (FS1) 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Championship, London (ESPN) 6 a.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles at Atlanta (NBA) 12 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota (NBA) 4 p.m.
Monday
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 10, 135 miles, Saint-Flour to Albi, France (NBCSN) 5 a.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco at Colorado (MLB) 11 a.m.
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia (ESPN/SNLA) 4 p.m.
Houston at LA Angels (FSW) 7 p.m.
Houston at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress) (MLB) 7 p.m.
NBA
Summer League: Teams TBD, the championship, Las Vegas (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: Final Table Play at the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas (ESPN) 7 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles (CBSSN) 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Bowling
PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals (FS1) 4 p.m.
PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals (FS1) 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia (SNLA) 4 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston (MLB) 4 p.m.
Houston at LA Angels (FSW) 7 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: Conclusion the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas (ESPN) 6 p.m.
Soccer
International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara, Bridgeview, Ill. (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: Orlando Storm vs. Springfield Lasers (CBSSN) 4 p.m.