{{featured_button_text}}

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

Formula One: The British Grand Prix, England (ESPN2) 6:05 a.m.

FIA Formula E: Championship (FS1) 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy, Toronto (NBCSN) 12:30 p.m.

Big3 Basketball

Week 4: From Brooklyn, N.Y. (CBS) 9 a.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 9, 106 miles, Saint-Étienne to Brioude, France (NBCSN) 4:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland (GOLF) 7 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland (NBC) 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill. (GOLF) 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill. (CBS) 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, final round, Akron, Ohio (GOLF) 12 p.m.

American Century Championship Golf: final round, South Lake Tahoe (NBC) 12 p.m.

High School Basketball

Nike Peach Jam (ESPNU) 11 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Washington at Philadelphia (TBS) 10 a.m.

Seattle at LA Angels (FSW) 1 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Boston (ESPN) 4 p.m.

NBA

Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal (ESPN2) 3 p.m.

Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal (ESPN2) 5 p.m.

Poker

World Series of Poker: Final Table play from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas (ESPN2) 7 p.m.

Soccer

MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle (ESPN) 12:55 p.m.

MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls (FS1) 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Championship, London (ESPN) 6 a.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Atlanta (NBA) 12 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota (NBA) 4 p.m.

Monday

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 10, 135 miles, Saint-Flour to Albi, France (NBCSN) 5 a.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco at Colorado (MLB) 11 a.m.

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia (ESPN/SNLA) 4 p.m.

Houston at LA Angels (FSW) 7 p.m.

Houston at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress) (MLB) 7 p.m.

NBA

Summer League: Teams TBD, the championship, Las Vegas (ESPN2) 6 p.m.

Poker

World Series of Poker: Final Table Play at the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas (ESPN) 7 p.m.

Tennis

WTT: Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles (CBSSN) 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Bowling

PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals (FS1) 4 p.m.

PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals (FS1) 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia (SNLA) 4 p.m.

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston (MLB) 4 p.m.

Houston at LA Angels (FSW) 7 p.m.

Poker

World Series of Poker: Conclusion the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas (ESPN) 6 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara, Bridgeview, Ill. (ESPN2) 6 p.m.

Tennis

WTT: Orlando Storm vs. Springfield Lasers (CBSSN) 4 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Senior Sports Reporter

Elliott Stern has worked at Lee Central Coast Newspapers for the last 18 years after more than 30 years working in television and radio news and sports.