Central Coast
Monday, Jan. 6
Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week Luncheon, Giavanni's Pizza, Orcutt, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Boys wrestling: Santa Ynez at Newbury Park Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys basketball: Orcutt Academy at Templeton, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Santa Maria at Templeton, 6:45 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Santa Barbara at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: San Luis Obispo at Pioneer Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Boys basketball: San Marcos at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Dos Pueblos at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pioneer Valley at San Luis Obispo, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Lompoc at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Arroyo Grande at Righetti, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Santa Ynez at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Cabrillo at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Arroyo Grande at Santa Maria, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer: Lompoc at Cabrillo, 3:15 p.m.
Boys soccer: Santa Ynez at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Pioneer Valley at Righetti, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Santa Maria at Orcutt Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mission Prep at Nipomo, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Righetti at Arroyo Grande, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Pioneer Valley at Templeton, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: St. Joseph at Paso Robles, Flamson Middle School, 6 p.m.
Television
Sunday
College Basketball
Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason (NBCSN) 9 a.m.
Michigan at Michigan State (CBS) 10:30 a.m.
Davidson at Duquesne (NBCSN) 11 a.m.
Massachusetts at St. Louis (NBCSN) 1 p.m.
St. John's at Xavier (FOX) 1:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Colorado (ESPNU) 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota (BTN) 4:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois (FS1) 5 p.m.
California at Washington (FS1) 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC) 9 a.m.
Rutgers at Purdue (BTN) 9 a.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida (CBSSN) 9 a.m.
Michigan State at Michigan (ESPN2) 9 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPNU) 9 a.m.
Duke at Louisville (ACC) 11 a.m.
Iowa at Northwestern (BTN) 11 a.m.
Villanova at St. John's (CBSSN) 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida (ESPN2) 11 a.m.
Louisiana State at Missouri (ESPNU) 11 a.m.
Arkansas at Auburn (SEC) 11 a.m.
Colorado at Oregon State (PAC-12) 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse (ACC) 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN2) 1 p.m.
Memphis at Houston (ESPNU) 1 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Mississippi State at Georgia (SEC) 1 p.m.
Utah at Oregon (PAC-12) 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama (SEC) 3 p.m.
College Wrestling
Oregon State at Michigan (BTN) 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii (GOLF) 3 p.m.
NBA
New York at LA Clippers (PRIME) 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at LA Lakers (Spectrum) 7 p.m.
NBA G League
Oklahoma City at Capital City (NBA) 12 p.m.
NFL Playoffs
NFC Wild Card, Minnesota at New Orleans (FOX) 10 a.m.
NFC Wild Card, Seattle at Philadelphia (NBC) 1:30 p.m.
NHL
Florida at Pittsburgh (NHL) 2 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago (NBCSN) 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic (NHL) 6 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic (NHL) 10 a.m.
Rugby
Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
Skiing
FIS: World Cup (taped) (NBCSN) 10 p.m.
Soccer
Serie A: TBA (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 12 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 3 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 12 a.m. Monday
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 3 a.m. Monday
Monday
College Basketball
Colgate at Army (CBSSN) 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
Southern at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Illinois at Indiana (BTN) 4 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC) 4 p.m.
Texas at Iowa State (FS1) 6 p.m.
College Football
The LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala. (ESPN) 4:30 p.m.
College Wrestling
Arizona State at Ohio State (FS1) 4 p.m.
NBA
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia (NBA) 4 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento (NBA) 7 p.m.
NHL
Edmonton at Toronto (NBCSN) 4 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles (FSW) 7:30 p.m.
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts