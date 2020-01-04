You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
On Deck

On Deck

{{featured_button_text}}

Central Coast

Monday, Jan. 6

Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week Luncheon, Giavanni's Pizza, Orcutt, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Boys wrestling: Santa Ynez at Newbury Park Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys basketball: Orcutt Academy at Templeton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Santa Maria at Templeton, 6:45 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Santa Barbara at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball: San Luis Obispo at Pioneer Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Boys basketball: San Marcos at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball: Dos Pueblos at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pioneer Valley at San Luis Obispo, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lompoc at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Arroyo Grande at Righetti, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Santa Ynez at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Cabrillo at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Arroyo Grande at Santa Maria, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer: Lompoc at Cabrillo, 3:15 p.m.

Boys soccer: Santa Ynez at Dos Pueblos, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Pioneer Valley at Righetti, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Santa Maria at Orcutt Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mission Prep at Nipomo, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Righetti at Arroyo Grande, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pioneer Valley at Templeton, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: St. Joseph at Paso Robles, Flamson Middle School, 6 p.m.

Television

Sunday

College Basketball

Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason (NBCSN) 9 a.m.

Michigan at Michigan State (CBS) 10:30 a.m.

Davidson at Duquesne (NBCSN) 11 a.m.

Massachusetts at St. Louis (NBCSN) 1 p.m.

St. John's at Xavier (FOX) 1:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Colorado (ESPNU) 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota (BTN) 4:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois (FS1) 5 p.m.

California at Washington (FS1) 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC) 9 a.m.

Rutgers at Purdue (BTN) 9 a.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida (CBSSN) 9 a.m.

Michigan State at Michigan (ESPN2) 9 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPNU) 9 a.m.

Duke at Louisville (ACC) 11 a.m.

Iowa at Northwestern (BTN) 11 a.m.

Villanova at St. John's (CBSSN) 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida (ESPN2) 11 a.m.

Louisiana State at Missouri (ESPNU) 11 a.m.

Arkansas at Auburn (SEC) 11 a.m.

Colorado at Oregon State (PAC-12) 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse (ACC) 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN2) 1 p.m.

Memphis at Houston (ESPNU) 1 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia (SEC) 1 p.m.

Utah at Oregon (PAC-12) 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama (SEC) 3 p.m.

College Wrestling

Oregon State at Michigan (BTN) 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii (GOLF) 3 p.m.

NBA

New York at LA Clippers (PRIME) 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at LA Lakers (Spectrum) 7 p.m.

NBA G League

Oklahoma City at Capital City (NBA) 12 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

NFC Wild Card, Minnesota at New Orleans (FOX) 10 a.m.

NFC Wild Card, Seattle at Philadelphia (NBC) 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Pittsburgh (NHL) 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago (NBCSN) 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim (NBCSN) 7 p.m.

IIHF Hockey

World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic (NHL) 6 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic (NHL) 10 a.m.

Rugby

Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton (NBCSN) 7 p.m.

Skiing

FIS: World Cup (taped)  (NBCSN) 10 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A: TBA (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 12 a.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 3 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 12 a.m. Monday

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia (TENNIS) 3 a.m. Monday

Monday

College Basketball

Colgate at Army (CBSSN) 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPN2) 6 p.m.

Southern at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU) 6 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Illinois at Indiana (BTN) 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC) 4 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State (FS1) 6 p.m.

College Football

The LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala. (ESPN) 4:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Arizona State at Ohio State (FS1) 4 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia (NBA) 4 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento (NBA) 7 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Toronto (NBCSN) 4 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles (FSW) 7:30 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports-tv-schedule

On Deck

  • Updated

Central Coast

Sports-tv-schedule

On Deck

Central Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News