Central Coast
Sunday
Tennis: 41st annual Santa Maria Open at Santa Maria Country Club, Hancock College and Pioneer Valley, 8:30 a.m.
BMX Racing: State qualifier, Elks Unocal Event Center, 12 p.m.
Monday
Tennis: 41st annual Santa Maria Open, championship rounds, Santa Maria Country Club, 9 a.m.
BMX Racing: Single points local race, Elks Unocal Event Center, 10 a.m.
Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium (ESPN2) 6:05 a.m.
IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore. (NBC) 12:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis (FS1) 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C. (NBCSN) 3 p.m.
Big 3 Basketball
Teams TBD, Championship, Los Angeles (CBS) 12 p.m.
College Football
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta (ESPN2) 12 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma (ABC) 4:37 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland (GOLF) 3 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Indiana (GOLF) 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta (GOLF) 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore. (GOLF) 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Oakland at NY Yankees (TBS) 10 a.m.
LA Dodgers at Arizona (SNLA/MLB) 1 p.m.
NY Mets at Philadelphia (ESPN) 4 p.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen (FS1) 6:30 a.m.
Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio (ESPN2) 8:55 a.m.
Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1) 9 a.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle (FS1) 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN) 8 a.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN) 12 p.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2) 4 P.M.
Track & Field
IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich (taped) (NBC) 10 a.m.
X Games
Norway 2019: skate street, ski and snowboard big air, Fornebu, Norway (ESPNews) 6 a.m.
Norway 2019: moto x, women's snowboard, women's skateboard, Fornebu, Norway (ESPNews) 8:30 a.m.
Norway 2019: women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, Fornebu, Norway (ESPNews) 1 p.m.
Norway 2019: ski big air, moto x, Fornebu, Norway (ESPNews) 4 p.m.
Monday
Auto Racing
NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, final eliminations, Indianapolis (FS1) 8 a.m.
College Football
Notre Dame at Louisville (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Ind. (GOLF) 12 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2) 10 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Texas at NY Yankees (ESPN) 10 a.m.
Houston at Milwaukee (ESPN) 1 p.m.
Colorado at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 5 p.m.
Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (4 p.m.) (MLB) 5 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2) 8 a.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2) 12 p.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts