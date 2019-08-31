{{featured_button_text}}

Central Coast

Sunday

Tennis: 41st annual Santa Maria Open at Santa Maria Country Club, Hancock College and Pioneer Valley, 8:30 a.m. 

BMX Racing: State qualifier, Elks Unocal Event Center, 12 p.m.

Monday

Tennis: 41st annual Santa Maria Open, championship rounds, Santa Maria Country Club, 9 a.m.

BMX Racing: Single points local race, Elks Unocal Event Center, 10 a.m.

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium (ESPN2) 6:05 a.m.

IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore. (NBC) 12:30 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis (FS1) 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C. (NBCSN) 3 p.m.

Big 3 Basketball

Teams TBD, Championship, Los Angeles (CBS) 12 p.m.

College Football

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta (ESPN2) 12 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma (ABC) 4:37 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland (GOLF) 3 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Indiana (GOLF) 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta (GOLF) 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore. (GOLF) 3:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Oakland at NY Yankees (TBS) 10 a.m.

LA Dodgers at Arizona (SNLA/MLB) 1 p.m.

NY Mets at Philadelphia (ESPN) 4 p.m.

Soccer

Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen (FS1) 6:30 a.m.

Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio (ESPN2) 8:55 a.m.

Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1) 9 a.m.

MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle (FS1) 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN) 8 a.m.

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN) 12 p.m.

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2) 4 P.M.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich (taped) (NBC) 10 a.m.

X Games

Norway 2019: skate street, ski and snowboard big air, Fornebu, Norway (ESPNews) 6 a.m.

Norway 2019: moto x, women's snowboard, women's skateboard, Fornebu, Norway (ESPNews) 8:30 a.m.

Norway 2019: women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, Fornebu, Norway (ESPNews) 1 p.m.

Norway 2019: ski big air, moto x, Fornebu, Norway (ESPNews) 4 p.m.

Monday

Auto Racing

NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, final eliminations, Indianapolis (FS1) 8 a.m.

College Football

Notre Dame at Louisville (ESPN) 5 p.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Ind. (GOLF) 12 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2) 10 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Texas at NY Yankees (ESPN) 10 a.m.

Houston at Milwaukee (ESPN) 1 p.m.

Colorado at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 5 p.m.

Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (4 p.m.) (MLB) 5 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2) 8 a.m.

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2) 12 p.m.

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

