Central Coast
Monday
Boys golf: Channel League Individuals, Santa Barbara, 10 a.m.
Boys golf: Ocean League Tourney (nine holes), Templeton, 12 p.m.
Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azerbaijan (ESPN2) 5:05 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala. (FOX) 11 a.m.
College Baseball
Kentucky at Florida (ESPN2) 9 a.m.
Minnesota at Indiana (ESPNU) 9 a.m.
Northwestern at Michigan State (BTN) 11 a.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas (SEC) 2 p.m.
College Softball
Maryland at Nebraska (BTN) 9 a.m.
Florida at Auburn (ESPN) 10 a.m.
Missouri at Missouri State (SEC) 10 a.m.
Georgia at South Carolina (ESPN2) 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi (ESPNU) 12 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama (SEC) 12 p.m.
TBA (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M (SEC) 5 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Trophee Hassan II, final round, Morocco (GOLF) 4:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, New Orleans, La. (GOLF) 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, New Orleans, La. (CBS) 12 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, final round, Ridgedale, Mo. (GOLF) 12 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, final round, Los Angeles (GOLF) 3 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Darien (Conn.) vs. St. Anthony's (N.Y.) (ESPNU) 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay at Boston OR Oakland at Toronto (MLB) 10a.m.
LA Angels at Kansas City (FSW) 11:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston (ESPN) 4 p.m.
NBA
NBA Playoff: Eastern Conference, second round, Game 1, Boston at Milwaukee (ABC) 10 a.m.
NBA Playoff: Western Conference, second round, Game 1, Houston at Golden State (ABC) 12:30 p.m.
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoff: Eastern Conference, second round, Game 2, Carolina at NY Islanders (NBC) 12 p.m.
Stanley Cup Playoff: Western Conference, second round, Game 2, Colorado at San Jose (NBCSN) 4 p.m.
Polo
U.S. Open Polo Championship: From Wellington, Fla. (taped) (CBS) 11 a.m.
Rodeo
PBR: Long Live Cowboys Classic, Columbus, Ohio (CBSSN) 12 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Burnley vs. Manchester City (NBCSN) 6 a.m.
Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg (FS1) 6:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Chelsea (NBCSN) 8:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Nürnberg (FS2) 9 a.m.
MLS: Minnesota United vs. D.C. United (FS1) 10:30 a.m.
MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC (ESPN) 12 p.m.
MLS: D.C. United vs. Minnesota United FC (FS2) 6 p.m.
Monday
Bowling
PBA: PBA Playoffs, Round-of-16 matches, Portland, Maine (FS1) 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Missouri State at Missouri (ESPNews) 4 p.m.
College Softball
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Golf: PGA Professional Championship, second round, Bluffton, S.C. (GOLF) 12 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Oakland at Boston (ESPN) 4 p.m.
LA Dodgers at San Francisco (SNLA) 6:45 p.m.
LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (games joined in progress) (MLB) 7 p.m.
NBA
NBA Playoff: Eastern Conference, second round, Game 2, Philadelphia at Toronto (TNT) 5 p.m.
NBA Playoff: Western Conference, second round, Game 1 Portland vs. Denver/San Antonio winner (TNT) 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoff: Western Conference, second round, Game 3, St. Louis at Dallas (NBCSN) 5 p.m.
