Television

Saturday

Auto Racing

NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro New England, Epping, N.H. (FS1) 11 a.m.

Motocross: Redbud National, AMA Lucas Oil Pro Championship, Buchanan, Mich. (NBC) 12 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Daytona Beach, Fla. (NBCSN) 12 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. (NBC) 4:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

FIVB World Championships: Teams TBD, Women's gold-medal match, Germany (taped) (NBCSN) 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 1, 119 miles, Belgium (NBCSN) 3:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, third round, Ireland (GOLF) 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, third round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. (GOLF) 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, third round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. (CBS) 12 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, third round, Hobart, Wis. (GOLF) 2:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races (FS2) 10:30 a.m.

Belmont Oaks Invitational: The 41st Running, Elmont, N.Y. (NBC) 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Washington, D.C. (NBCSN) 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 239 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Las Vegas (ESPN) 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Texas at Minnesota OR Baltimore at Toronto (12 p.m.) (MLB) 11 a.m.

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Boston at Detroit (3 p.m.) (games joined in progress) (MLB) 2 p.m.

LA Angels at Houston (FOX) 4 p.m.

San Diego at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona (FS1) 7 p.m.

NBA

Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Utah, Las Vegas(NBA) 12 p.m.

Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas (ESPNU) 12:30 p.m.

Summer League: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas (NBA) 2 p.m.

Summer League: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas (ESPN) 2:30 p.m.

Summer League: Memphis vs. Indiana, Las Vegas (NBA) 4 p.m.

Summer League: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas (ESPNU) 4:30 p.m.

Summer League: Dallas vs. Houston, Las Vegas (NBA) 6 p.m.

Summer League: New Orleans vs. Washington, Las Vegas (ESPN) 7 p.m.

Summer League: China vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas (NBA) 8 p.m.

Summer League: Toronto vs. Golden State, Las Vegas (ESPN) 9 p.m.

Poker

World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Day 2 Action, Las Vegas (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

FIFA World Cup: England vs. Sweden, Third Place Match, France (FOX) 8 a.m.

Softball

International Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Columbus, Ga. (ESPN2) 9 a.m.

International Cup: U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, Columbus, Ga. (ESPN2) 1 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Day 6, Third Round, London (ESPN) 5 a.m.

Wimbledon: Day 6, Third Round, London (ESPN) 9 a.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Connecticut (ESPN2) 11 a.m.

