Television
Saturday
Auto Racing
NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro New England, Epping, N.H. (FS1) 11 a.m.
Motocross: Redbud National, AMA Lucas Oil Pro Championship, Buchanan, Mich. (NBC) 12 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Daytona Beach, Fla. (NBCSN) 12 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. (NBC) 4:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
FIVB World Championships: Teams TBD, Women's gold-medal match, Germany (taped) (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 1, 119 miles, Belgium (NBCSN) 3:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, third round, Ireland (GOLF) 4 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, third round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. (GOLF) 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, third round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. (CBS) 12 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, third round, Hobart, Wis. (GOLF) 2:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
America's Day at the Races (FS2) 10:30 a.m.
Belmont Oaks Invitational: The 41st Running, Elmont, N.Y. (NBC) 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Washington, D.C. (NBCSN) 5 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 239 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Las Vegas (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Texas at Minnesota OR Baltimore at Toronto (12 p.m.) (MLB) 11 a.m.
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Boston at Detroit (3 p.m.) (games joined in progress) (MLB) 2 p.m.
LA Angels at Houston (FOX) 4 p.m.
San Diego at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona (FS1) 7 p.m.
NBA
Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Utah, Las Vegas(NBA) 12 p.m.
Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas (ESPNU) 12:30 p.m.
Summer League: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas (NBA) 2 p.m.
Summer League: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas (ESPN) 2:30 p.m.
Summer League: Memphis vs. Indiana, Las Vegas (NBA) 4 p.m.
Summer League: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas (ESPNU) 4:30 p.m.
Summer League: Dallas vs. Houston, Las Vegas (NBA) 6 p.m.
Summer League: New Orleans vs. Washington, Las Vegas (ESPN) 7 p.m.
Summer League: China vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas (NBA) 8 p.m.
Summer League: Toronto vs. Golden State, Las Vegas (ESPN) 9 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Day 2 Action, Las Vegas (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
FIFA World Cup: England vs. Sweden, Third Place Match, France (FOX) 8 a.m.
Softball
International Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Columbus, Ga. (ESPN2) 9 a.m.
International Cup: U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, Columbus, Ga. (ESPN2) 1 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Day 6, Third Round, London (ESPN) 5 a.m.
Wimbledon: Day 6, Third Round, London (ESPN) 9 a.m.
WNBA
Minnesota at Connecticut (ESPN2) 11 a.m.
