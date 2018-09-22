Central Coast
Monday
Girls golf: St. Joseph at Morro Bay, 2 p.m.
Girls golf: Santa Maria at Orcutt Academy, Rancho Maria, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Lompoc vs. Santa Ynez, Alisal River Course, 3 p.m.
Television
Sunday, Sept. 23
Drag Racing
NHRA, Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (taped) (FS1) 5 p.m.
NHRA, Midwest Nationals, final, at Madison, Ill. (FS1) 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta (GOLF) 9 a.m.
Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla. (GOLF) 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta (NBC) 10:30 a.m.
Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (GOLF) 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (TBS) 10 a.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston (FSW) 11 a.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (SNLA) 1 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding, U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, at Fairfax, Va. (taped) (CBS) 2 p.m.
Soccer
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia (ESPN) 10 a.m.
MLS, Seattle at L.A. Galaxy (FS1) 4 p.m.
Monday
Major League Baseball
Regional coverage, Baltimore at Boston OR Houston at Toronto (MLB) 4 p.m.
Regional coverage, Oakland at Seattle at L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (joined in progress) (MLB) 7 p.m.
NFL
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay (ESPN/ESPN Deportes on ESPN2) 5:15 p.m.