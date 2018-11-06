Central Coast
Wednesday
CIF Central Section water polo, Division I semifinals: Righetti at Clovis North, 4 p.m.
CIF Central Section girls water polo, Division I semifinals: Clovis North at Arroyo Grande, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country: Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Mission Prep at Ocean League Finals, Morro Bay, 2 p.m.
Cross country: Arroyo Grande, Nipomo Righetti, St. Joseph at Mountain League Finals, Fairbanks Course, Cuesta College, 2 p.m.
Radio
Wednesday
Basketball: Menlo College at Cal Poly (1280 AM) 6:45 p.m.
Thursday
NFL: Carolina at Pittsburgh (1280 AM) 5:45 p.m.
Television
Wednesday
College Basketball
Ohio St. at Cincinnati (ESPN2) 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at DePaul (FS1) 4:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at TCU (FSN) 6 p.m.
College Football
Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Toledo at N. Illinois (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Toledo at N. Illinois (ESPN2) 5 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, second round, at Hainan Island, China (GOLF) 8 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Indiana (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers (ESPN/Spectrum) 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Washington (NBCSN) 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.