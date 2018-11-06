Try 1 month for 99¢

Central Coast

Wednesday

CIF Central Section water polo, Division I semifinals: Righetti at Clovis North, 4 p.m. 

CIF Central Section girls water polo, Division I semifinals: Clovis North at Arroyo Grande, 4:30 p.m. 

Cross country: Orcutt Academy,  Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Mission Prep at Ocean League Finals, Morro Bay, 2 p.m.

Cross country: Arroyo Grande, Nipomo Righetti, St. Joseph at Mountain League Finals, Fairbanks Course, Cuesta College, 2 p.m.

Radio

Wednesday

Basketball: Menlo College at Cal Poly (1280 AM) 6:45 p.m.

Thursday

NFL: Carolina at Pittsburgh (1280 AM) 5:45 p.m.

Television

Wednesday

College Basketball

Ohio St. at Cincinnati (ESPN2) 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at DePaul (FS1) 4:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at TCU (FSN) 6 p.m.

College Football

Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Toledo at N. Illinois (ESPNU) 4 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Toledo at N. Illinois (ESPN2) 5 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, second round, at Hainan Island, China (GOLF) 8 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Indiana (ESPN) 5 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers (ESPN/Spectrum) 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington (NBCSN) 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado (NBCSN) 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

