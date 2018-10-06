Try 1 month for 99¢

Central Coast

Monday

Girls golf: Santa Maria at Morro Bay, Morro Bay Golf Club, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: San Marcos vs. Santa Ynez, Alisal River Course, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: St. Joseph at Nipomo, site TBA, 2 p.m.

Girls golf: Orcutt Academy at Pioneer Valley, Black Lake, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Morro Bay at Paso Robles, 3:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Cabrillo at Dunn, 5:30 p.m.

Radio

Sunday, Oct. 7

NFL: Jacksonville at Kansas City (1280 AM) 9:30 a.m.

NFL: Oakland at L.A. Chargers (1280 AM) 1:05 p.m.

Baseball: NL Division Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (1280 AM) follows

Monday

Baseball: NL Division Series, Game 4 (if necessary), L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (or Monday Night Football, 5 p.m.) (1280 AM) TBA

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Delaware 400, at Dover, Del. (NBCSN) 11 a.m.

College Volleyball

North Carolina at Florida St. (ESPN2) 10 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA, Texas FallNationals, finals, at Ennis, Texas (FS2) 9 a.m.

Golf

European PGA Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, at St. Andrews, Scotland (GOLF) 4:30 a.m.

PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round, at Napa (GOLF) 2:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, Dixiana Bourbon Stakes and Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, at Lexington, Ky. (NBC) 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

NL Division Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (FS1) 11:30 a.m.

NL Division Series, Game 3, Milwaukee  at Colorado (FS1) 4:30 p.m.

NBA

Preseason, Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City, at Tulsa, Okla. (NBA) 12 p.m.

Preseason, Utah at Portland (NBA) 6 p.m.

Rodeo

Bull riding, PBR Tour, Ariat Invitational, at Milwaukee (taped) (CBS) 2 p.m.

Soccer

MLS, Chicago at D.C. United (ESPN) 10 a.m.

2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group A: United States vs. Panama, at Cary, N.C. (FS1) 2 p.m.

2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group A: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, at Cary, N.C. (FS2) 4:30 a.m.

Monday

Major League Baseball Playoffs

AL Division Series, Game 3, Houston at Cleveland (TBS) 10:30 a.m.

NL Division Series, Game 4, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (if necessary) (FS1) 1:30 p.m.

AL Division Series, Game 3, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (TBS) 4:40 p.m.

NL Division Series, Game 4, Milwaukee at Colorado (if necessary) (FS1) 6:40 p.m.

NFL

Washington at New Orleans (ESPN) 5:15 p.m.

NBA

Preseason, Dallas vs. Philadelphia, at Shenzhen, China (NBA) 5 p.m.

Preseason, Washington at New York (NBA) 4:30 p.m.

Preseason, Phoenix at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.

Running

Chicago Marathon, at Chicago (taped) (NBCSN) 9 a.m.

Soccer

2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Jamaica vs. Costa Rica, at Edinburg, Texas (FS2) 3 p.m.

2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Cuba vs. Canada, at Edinburg, Texas (FS1) 5:30 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

