Central Coast
Monday
Girls golf: Santa Maria at Morro Bay, Morro Bay Golf Club, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: San Marcos vs. Santa Ynez, Alisal River Course, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: St. Joseph at Nipomo, site TBA, 2 p.m.
Girls golf: Orcutt Academy at Pioneer Valley, Black Lake, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Morro Bay at Paso Robles, 3:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Cabrillo at Dunn, 5:30 p.m.
Radio
Sunday, Oct. 7
NFL: Jacksonville at Kansas City (1280 AM) 9:30 a.m.
NFL: Oakland at L.A. Chargers (1280 AM) 1:05 p.m.
Baseball: NL Division Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (1280 AM) follows
Monday
Baseball: NL Division Series, Game 4 (if necessary), L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (or Monday Night Football, 5 p.m.) (1280 AM) TBA
Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Delaware 400, at Dover, Del. (NBCSN) 11 a.m.
College Volleyball
North Carolina at Florida St. (ESPN2) 10 a.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA, Texas FallNationals, finals, at Ennis, Texas (FS2) 9 a.m.
Golf
European PGA Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, at St. Andrews, Scotland (GOLF) 4:30 a.m.
PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round, at Napa (GOLF) 2:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, Dixiana Bourbon Stakes and Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, at Lexington, Ky. (NBC) 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NL Division Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (FS1) 11:30 a.m.
NL Division Series, Game 3, Milwaukee at Colorado (FS1) 4:30 p.m.
NBA
Preseason, Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City, at Tulsa, Okla. (NBA) 12 p.m.
Preseason, Utah at Portland (NBA) 6 p.m.
Rodeo
Bull riding, PBR Tour, Ariat Invitational, at Milwaukee (taped) (CBS) 2 p.m.
Soccer
MLS, Chicago at D.C. United (ESPN) 10 a.m.
2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group A: United States vs. Panama, at Cary, N.C. (FS1) 2 p.m.
2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group A: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, at Cary, N.C. (FS2) 4:30 a.m.
Monday
Major League Baseball Playoffs
AL Division Series, Game 3, Houston at Cleveland (TBS) 10:30 a.m.
NL Division Series, Game 4, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (if necessary) (FS1) 1:30 p.m.
AL Division Series, Game 3, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (TBS) 4:40 p.m.
NL Division Series, Game 4, Milwaukee at Colorado (if necessary) (FS1) 6:40 p.m.
NFL
Washington at New Orleans (ESPN) 5:15 p.m.
NBA
Preseason, Dallas vs. Philadelphia, at Shenzhen, China (NBA) 5 p.m.
Preseason, Washington at New York (NBA) 4:30 p.m.
Preseason, Phoenix at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.
Running
Chicago Marathon, at Chicago (taped) (NBCSN) 9 a.m.
Soccer
2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Jamaica vs. Costa Rica, at Edinburg, Texas (FS2) 3 p.m.
2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Cuba vs. Canada, at Edinburg, Texas (FS1) 5:30 p.m.
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts