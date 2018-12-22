Try 1 month for 99¢

Central Coast

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Boys basketball: Santa Maria at Santa Maria Tourney, TBA

Boys basketball: Nipomo at Clovis Elks Classic, TBA

Boys basketball: Pioneer Valley at San Diego Mt. Carmel Tournament, TBA

Radio                                                                 

Sunday

NFL: Tampa Bay at Dallas (1280 AM) 9:30 a.m.

NFL: Chicago at San Francisco (1280 AM) follows

NFL: Kansas City at Seattle (1280 AM) follows

Monday

NFL: Denver at Oakland (1280 AM) 5 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA: Philadelphia at Boston (1280 AM) 2 p.m.

NBA: L.A. Lakers at Golden State (1280 AM) follows

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

Sprint Car Series, Kings Royal (CBSSN) 10 a.m.

Bowling

PBA Clash, Lake Wales, Fla. (FOX) 1:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, TBD (ESPN2) 1:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, TBD (ESPNU) 4 p.m.

Las Vegas Classic, championship, TBD (FS1) 4:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, TBD (ESPN2) 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Classic, consolation game, TBD (FS1) 7 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, TBD (ESPNU) 9:30 p.m.

Lumberjack

Stihl Timbersports Series (ESPN2) 10 a.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Golden State (PRIME) 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers (Spectrum) 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Houston at Philadelphia (CBS) 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona (FOX) 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (CBS) 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle (NBC) 5:15 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at New York (NHL) 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas (FSW) 5 p.m.

Rugby

Premiership, Wasps vs. Bath (NBCSN) 11 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Cup, women's slalom and giant slalom, France (NBC) 11:30 a.m.

Soccer

Bundesliga, FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg (FS1) 6:30 a.m.

Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham (NBCSN) 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Mainz 05 (FS1) 9 a.m.

Monday

NFL

Denver at Oakland (ESPN) 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

College Basketball

Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, TBD (ESPNU) 10 a.m.

Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, TBD (ESPNU) 12 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, TBD (ESPNU) 3:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic, championship game, TBD (ESPN2) 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at New York (ESPN) 9 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston (ABC) 12 p.m.

LA Lakers at Golden State (ABC/ESPN) 5 p.m.

Portland at Utah (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.

