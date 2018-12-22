Central Coast
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Boys basketball: Santa Maria at Santa Maria Tourney, TBA
Boys basketball: Nipomo at Clovis Elks Classic, TBA
Boys basketball: Pioneer Valley at San Diego Mt. Carmel Tournament, TBA
Radio
Sunday
NFL: Tampa Bay at Dallas (1280 AM) 9:30 a.m.
NFL: Chicago at San Francisco (1280 AM) follows
NFL: Kansas City at Seattle (1280 AM) follows
Monday
NFL: Denver at Oakland (1280 AM) 5 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA: Philadelphia at Boston (1280 AM) 2 p.m.
NBA: L.A. Lakers at Golden State (1280 AM) follows
Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
Sprint Car Series, Kings Royal (CBSSN) 10 a.m.
Bowling
PBA Clash, Lake Wales, Fla. (FOX) 1:30 p.m.
College Basketball
Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, TBD (ESPN2) 1:30 p.m.
Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, TBD (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
Las Vegas Classic, championship, TBD (FS1) 4:30 p.m.
Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, TBD (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Classic, consolation game, TBD (FS1) 7 p.m.
Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, TBD (ESPNU) 9:30 p.m.
Lumberjack
Stihl Timbersports Series (ESPN2) 10 a.m.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Golden State (PRIME) 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers (Spectrum) 6:30 p.m.
NFL
Houston at Philadelphia (CBS) 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona (FOX) 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans (CBS) 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle (NBC) 5:15 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at New York (NHL) 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas (FSW) 5 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership, Wasps vs. Bath (NBCSN) 11 a.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup, women's slalom and giant slalom, France (NBC) 11:30 a.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga, FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg (FS1) 6:30 a.m.
Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham (NBCSN) 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Mainz 05 (FS1) 9 a.m.
Monday
NFL
Denver at Oakland (ESPN) 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
College Basketball
Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, TBD (ESPNU) 10 a.m.
Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, TBD (ESPNU) 12 p.m.
Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, TBD (ESPNU) 3:30 p.m.
Diamond Head Classic, championship game, TBD (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at New York (ESPN) 9 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston (ABC) 12 p.m.
LA Lakers at Golden State (ABC/ESPN) 5 p.m.
Portland at Utah (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.