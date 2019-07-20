{{featured_button_text}}

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Morrison, Colo. (FOX) 12 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H. (NBCSN) 12 p.m.

Big3 Basketball

Week 5: From Oklahoma City, Okla. (CBS) 11 a.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France (NBCSN) 3:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland (GOLF) 1 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland (NBC) 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland (NBC) 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, final round, Nicholasville, Ky. (GOLF) 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game: From Los Angeles (NBCSN) 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

TBA (TBS) 10 a.m.

2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies: From Cooperstown, N.Y. (MLB) 10:30 a.m.

LA Angels at Seattle (FSW) 1 p.m.

Miami at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta (ESPN) 4 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham, Singapore (ESPN) 4:30 a.m.

MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United (ESPN) 1 p.m.

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC (FS1) 4:30 p.m.

MLS: Portland at Seattle (FS1) 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago (ESPN2) 3 p.m.

Swimming

FINA World Championships: Day 1, South Korea (NBC) 11 a.m.

TBT Basketball

The Basketball Tournament: Teams TBD, regional final (ESPN) 9 a.m.

The Basketball Tournament: Teams TBD, regional final (ESPN) 11 a.m.

Tennis

WTT: Philadelphia Freedoms at Vegas Rollers (CBS) 1 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Washington (NBA) 12 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago (NBA) 3 p.m.

Monday

High School Baseball

Under Armour All-America Game (MLB) 12 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Texas at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB) 7 p.m.

Swimming

FINA World Championships (NBCSN) 4 a.m.

Tennis

WTT: Orlando at Washington (CBSSN) 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 16, 110 miles, Nîmes, France (NBCSN) 4:30 a.m.

Baseball

NY Yankees at Minnesota OR Oakland at Houston (MLB) 5 p.m.

LA Angels at LA Dodgers (FSW/SNLA) 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: TBA (ESPN2) 3:30 a.m.

International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, Landover, Md. (ESPN) 4 p.m.

International Champions Cup: Guadalajara vs. Atlético Madrid, Arlington, Texas (ESPN) 6 p.m.

Leagues Cup Soccer: LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana, quarterfinal, Carson (ESPN) 8 p.m.

WNBA

All-Star Team Selection Special (ESPN2) 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas (ESPN2) 7 p.m.

