Central Coast

Tuesday

Men’s soccer: Hancock at Oxnard, 3 p.m.

Boys Water Polo: CIF-CS Division 1 semifinals, Righetti at Clovis North, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s soccer: Hancock at Santa Barbara, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys, girls cross country: Orcutt Academy,  Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Mission Prep at CCAA Finals, Morro Bay, 2 p.m.,

Boys, girls cross country: Arroyo Grande, Nipomo Righetti, St. Joseph at Mountain League Finals, Fairbanks Course, Cuesta College, 2 p.m.

Radio

Sunday

NFL: Atlanta at Washington (1280 AM) 9:30 a.m.

NFL: L.A. Chargers at Seattle (1280 AM) follows

NFL: Green Bay at New England (1280 AM) follows

Monday

NFL: Tennessee at Dallas (1280 AM) 5:45 p.m.

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas (NBCSN) 12 p.m.

College Soccer

Women, Big East Championship, teams TBA, at higher seed (FS1) 10 a.m.

Women, Big 12 Championship, teams TBA, at Kansas City, Mo. (FS1) 12:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix, at Helsinki, Finland (taped) (NBC) 10 a.m.

Golf

European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey (GOLF) 2 a.m.

PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas (GOLF) 12:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG World Artistic Championships, at Doha, Qatar (taped) (NBC) 12 p.m.

Major League Baseball

2018 Gold Glove Awards Show (ESPN) 6 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at L.A. Lakers (Spectrum) 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Washington (FOX) 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle (CBS) 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans (FOX) 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England (NBC) 5:20 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Anaheim (PRIME) 6 p.m.

Running

2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (ESPN2) 6 a.m.

2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (same-day tape) (ABC) 12 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A, Lazio vs. Spal (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.

Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf (FS1) 6:30 a.m.

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Southampton (NBCSN) 7 a.m.

Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Werder Bremen (FS2) 8 a.m.

Premier League, Chelsea vs, Crystal Palace (NBCSN) 9 a.m.

MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, teams TBA (ESPN) 12 p.m.

MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, teams TBA (ESPN) 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 5

NBA

New Orleans at Oklahoma City (NBA) 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Tennessee at Dallas (ESPN) 5:15 p.m.

Soccer

Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham (NBCSN) 12 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

