Central Coast
Tuesday
Men’s soccer: Hancock at Oxnard, 3 p.m.
Boys Water Polo: CIF-CS Division 1 semifinals, Righetti at Clovis North, 4:30 p.m.
Women’s soccer: Hancock at Santa Barbara, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys, girls cross country: Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Mission Prep at CCAA Finals, Morro Bay, 2 p.m.,
Boys, girls cross country: Arroyo Grande, Nipomo Righetti, St. Joseph at Mountain League Finals, Fairbanks Course, Cuesta College, 2 p.m.
Radio
Sunday
NFL: Atlanta at Washington (1280 AM) 9:30 a.m.
NFL: L.A. Chargers at Seattle (1280 AM) follows
NFL: Green Bay at New England (1280 AM) follows
Monday
NFL: Tennessee at Dallas (1280 AM) 5:45 p.m.
Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas (NBCSN) 12 p.m.
College Soccer
Women, Big East Championship, teams TBA, at higher seed (FS1) 10 a.m.
Women, Big 12 Championship, teams TBA, at Kansas City, Mo. (FS1) 12:30 p.m.
Figure Skating
ISU Grand Prix, at Helsinki, Finland (taped) (NBC) 10 a.m.
Golf
European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Antalya, Turkey (GOLF) 2 a.m.
PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas (GOLF) 12:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
FIG World Artistic Championships, at Doha, Qatar (taped) (NBC) 12 p.m.
Major League Baseball
2018 Gold Glove Awards Show (ESPN) 6 p.m.
NBA
Toronto at L.A. Lakers (Spectrum) 6:30 p.m.
NFL
Atlanta at Washington (FOX) 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle (CBS) 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans (FOX) 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New England (NBC) 5:20 p.m.
NHL
Columbus at Anaheim (PRIME) 6 p.m.
Running
2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (ESPN2) 6 a.m.
2018 TCS New York City Marathon, at New York (same-day tape) (ABC) 12 p.m.
Soccer
Serie A, Lazio vs. Spal (ESPN2) 3:25 a.m.
Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf (FS1) 6:30 a.m.
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Southampton (NBCSN) 7 a.m.
Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Werder Bremen (FS2) 8 a.m.
Premier League, Chelsea vs, Crystal Palace (NBCSN) 9 a.m.
MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, teams TBA (ESPN) 12 p.m.
MLS playoffs, Conference semifinal, teams TBA (ESPN) 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 5
NBA
New Orleans at Oklahoma City (NBA) 5 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State (NBA) 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers (PRIME) 7:30 p.m.
NFL
Tennessee at Dallas (ESPN) 5:15 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham (NBCSN) 12 p.m.
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts