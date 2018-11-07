Try 1 month for 99¢

Central Coast

Friday, Nov. 9

Women’s soccer: Oxnard at Hancock, 1 p.m.

Men’s soccer: Moorpark at Hancock, 4 p.m.

Football: CIF-SS playoffs, 8-man Division 2 quarterfinals, Calvary Baptist at Valley Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Football: CIF-CS playoffs, Division 2 quarterfinals, Righetti at Bakersfield Frontier, 7 p.m.

Football: CIF-CS playoffs, 8-man semifinals, Orcutt Academy at Fresno Christian,  7 p.m.

Radio

Thursday

NFL: Carolina at Pittsburgh (1280 AM) 5:45 p.m.

Television

Thursday

Boxing

Jesus Soto Karass vs. Neeco Macias, junior middleweights, at Indio (ESPN2) 8 p.m.

College Basketball

New Orleans at Northwestern (BTN) 5 p.m.

College Football

NC Central at Bethune-Cookman (ESPNU) 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State (ESPN) 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, first round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico (GOLF) 10 a.m.

Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, at Phoenix (GOLF) 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, third round, at Hainan Island, China (GOLF) 8 p.m.

European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, at Sun City, South Africa (GOLF) 12 a.m. Friday

Major League Baseball

Japan All-Star Series, Game 1, MLB All-Stars vs. Yomiuri Giants, at Tokyo (MLB) 1:30 a.m. Friday

NBA

Houston at Oklahoma City (TNT) 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland (PRIME) 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State (TNT) 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Carolina at Pittsburgh Fox & NFL) 5:20 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Los Angeles (FSW) 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women, International friendly, Portugal vs. United States, at Estoril, Portugal (ESPN2) 10 a.m.

2018 USL Cup, teams and site TBA (ESPN2) 5 p.m.

MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at Seattle  (FS1) 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Auto Racing

Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo (ESPNU) 4:55 a.m.

Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo (ESPNU) 8:55 a.m.

NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz. (NBCSN) 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, practice, at Avondale, Ariz. (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz. (NBCSN) 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz. (FS1) 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz. (NBCSN) 4 p.m.

NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, at Avondale, Ariz. (FS1) 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Providence vs. Wichita St., at Annapolis, Md. (CBSSN) 3 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. John's (FS2) 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas, at Fort Bliss (El Paso, Texas) (ESPN) 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Elon (ESPNU) 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kentucky (SEC) 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Indiana (BTN) 5 p.m.

Maryland at Navy (CBSSN) 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at West Virginia (ESPNU) 6 p.m.

Washington at Auburn (SEC) 6:30 p.m.

Yale vs. California, at Shanghai (ESPNU) 8 p.m.

College Football

Louisville at Syracuse (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St. (ESPN2) 7:15 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying rounds, at Pomona (same-day tape) (FS1) 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico (GOLF) 10 a.m.

Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix (GOLF) 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, final round, at Hainan Island, China (GOLF) 8 p.m.

European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, at Sun City, South Africa (GOLF) 12 a.m. Saturday

Major League Baseball

Japan All-Star Series, Game 2, MLB All-Stars vs. Japan, at Tokyo (MLB) 1:30 a.m. Saturday

NBA

Charlotte at Philadelphia (NBA) 4 p.m.

Boston at Utah (ESPN) 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim (FSW) 7 p.m.

Soccer

Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Wolfsburg (FS2) 11:20 a.m.

Senior Sports Reporter