Central Coast
Friday, Nov. 9
Women’s soccer: Oxnard at Hancock, 1 p.m.
Men’s soccer: Moorpark at Hancock, 4 p.m.
Football: CIF-SS playoffs, 8-man Division 2 quarterfinals, Calvary Baptist at Valley Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Football: CIF-CS playoffs, Division 2 quarterfinals, Righetti at Bakersfield Frontier, 7 p.m.
Football: CIF-CS playoffs, 8-man semifinals, Orcutt Academy at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.
Radio
Thursday
NFL: Carolina at Pittsburgh (1280 AM) 5:45 p.m.
Television
Thursday
Boxing
Jesus Soto Karass vs. Neeco Macias, junior middleweights, at Indio (ESPN2) 8 p.m.
College Basketball
New Orleans at Northwestern (BTN) 5 p.m.
College Football
NC Central at Bethune-Cookman (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State (ESPN) 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, first round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico (GOLF) 10 a.m.
Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, at Phoenix (GOLF) 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, third round, at Hainan Island, China (GOLF) 8 p.m.
European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, at Sun City, South Africa (GOLF) 12 a.m. Friday
Major League Baseball
Japan All-Star Series, Game 1, MLB All-Stars vs. Yomiuri Giants, at Tokyo (MLB) 1:30 a.m. Friday
NBA
Houston at Oklahoma City (TNT) 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland (PRIME) 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State (TNT) 7:30 p.m.
NFL
Carolina at Pittsburgh Fox & NFL) 5:20 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Los Angeles (FSW) 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Women, International friendly, Portugal vs. United States, at Estoril, Portugal (ESPN2) 10 a.m.
2018 USL Cup, teams and site TBA (ESPN2) 5 p.m.
MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at Seattle (FS1) 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 9
Auto Racing
Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo (ESPNU) 4:55 a.m.
Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo (ESPNU) 8:55 a.m.
NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz. (NBCSN) 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, practice, at Avondale, Ariz. (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz. (NBCSN) 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz. (FS1) 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz. (NBCSN) 4 p.m.
NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, at Avondale, Ariz. (FS1) 5:30 p.m.
College Football
Providence vs. Wichita St., at Annapolis, Md. (CBSSN) 3 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. John's (FS2) 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Texas, at Fort Bliss (El Paso, Texas) (ESPN) 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Elon (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Kentucky (SEC) 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Indiana (BTN) 5 p.m.
Maryland at Navy (CBSSN) 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at West Virginia (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
Washington at Auburn (SEC) 6:30 p.m.
Yale vs. California, at Shanghai (ESPNU) 8 p.m.
College Football
Louisville at Syracuse (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St. (ESPN2) 7:15 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying rounds, at Pomona (same-day tape) (FS1) 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico (GOLF) 10 a.m.
Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix (GOLF) 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, final round, at Hainan Island, China (GOLF) 8 p.m.
European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, at Sun City, South Africa (GOLF) 12 a.m. Saturday
Major League Baseball
Japan All-Star Series, Game 2, MLB All-Stars vs. Japan, at Tokyo (MLB) 1:30 a.m. Saturday
NBA
Charlotte at Philadelphia (NBA) 4 p.m.
Boston at Utah (ESPN) 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim (FSW) 7 p.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Wolfsburg (FS2) 11:20 a.m.