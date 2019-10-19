{{featured_button_text}}

Central Coast

Sunday

High School Rodeo: CHSRA District 7 High School Rodeo No. 3 and Junior High School Rodeo No. 5 and No. 6, Elks Unocal Event Center, 9 a.m.

Monday

Girls golf: Channel League Tournament, Rancho San Marcos Golf Club, 11 a.m. 

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan. (NBC) 11:30 a.m.

Figure Skating

ISU: Grand Prix, Turin, Italy (NBC) 9 a.m.

Golf

European Tour: Open de France, final round, Paris (GOLF) 3:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, Richmond, Va. (GOLF) 10:30 a.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y. (FS2) 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary) (FS1) 4:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Anaheim (PRIME) 6 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: Quarterfinal III, Oita, Japan (NBCSN) 3 a.m.

Premiership: Wasps vs. London Irish (taped) (NBCSN) 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Rutgers at Northwestern (BTN) 11 a.m.

Soccer

Serie A: Internazionale at Sassuolo (ESPNews) 3:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Cologne (FS1) 6:30 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United (NBCSN) 8:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke at Hoffenheim (FS2) 8:50 a.m.

MLS Playoff: Teams TBD (ESPN2) 3 p.m.

MLS Playoff: Teams TBD (ESPN) 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

NWSL Playoff: Semifinal I (ESPN2) 10:30 a.m.

NWSL Playoff: Semifinal II (ESPN2) 12:30 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPNU) 12 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State (ESPNU) 2 p.m.

Women’s College Field Hockey

Maryland at Ohio State (BTN) 9 a.m.

Women’s College Volleyball

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh (ESPNU) 10 a.m.

Georgia at Auburn (SEC) 10 a.m.

Penn State at Michigan State (ESPN) 11 a.m.

Tennessee at Missouri (SEC) 11 a.m.

Indiana at Iowa (BTN) 1 p.m.

Monday

NFL

New England at NY Jets (ESPN) 5 p.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United (NBCSN) 11:55 a.m.

Tennis

ATP: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 5 a.m.

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China (TENNIS) 9:30 p.m.

