Central Coast
Sunday
High School Rodeo: CHSRA District 7 High School Rodeo No. 3 and Junior High School Rodeo No. 5 and No. 6, Elks Unocal Event Center, 9 a.m.
Monday
Girls golf: Channel League Tournament, Rancho San Marcos Golf Club, 11 a.m.
Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan. (NBC) 11:30 a.m.
Figure Skating
ISU: Grand Prix, Turin, Italy (NBC) 9 a.m.
Golf
European Tour: Open de France, final round, Paris (GOLF) 3:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, Richmond, Va. (GOLF) 10:30 a.m.
Horse Racing
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y. (FS2) 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary) (FS1) 4:30 p.m.
NHL
Calgary at Anaheim (PRIME) 6 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Quarterfinal III, Oita, Japan (NBCSN) 3 a.m.
Premiership: Wasps vs. London Irish (taped) (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Rutgers at Northwestern (BTN) 11 a.m.
Soccer
Serie A: Internazionale at Sassuolo (ESPNews) 3:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Cologne (FS1) 6:30 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United (NBCSN) 8:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Hoffenheim (FS2) 8:50 a.m.
MLS Playoff: Teams TBD (ESPN2) 3 p.m.
MLS Playoff: Teams TBD (ESPN) 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
NWSL Playoff: Semifinal I (ESPN2) 10:30 a.m.
NWSL Playoff: Semifinal II (ESPN2) 12:30 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer
Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPNU) 12 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi State (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
Women’s College Field Hockey
Maryland at Ohio State (BTN) 9 a.m.
Women’s College Volleyball
North Carolina State at Pittsburgh (ESPNU) 10 a.m.
Georgia at Auburn (SEC) 10 a.m.
Penn State at Michigan State (ESPN) 11 a.m.
Tennessee at Missouri (SEC) 11 a.m.
Indiana at Iowa (BTN) 1 p.m.
Monday
NFL
New England at NY Jets (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United (NBCSN) 11:55 a.m.
Tennis
ATP: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS) 5 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China (TENNIS) 9:30 p.m.
